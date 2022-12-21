Read full article on original website
Prince Eric Receives a Personality in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming The Little Mermaid (2023), director Rob Marshall, revealed new information about the creative enhancements coming to the live-action version of love interest Prince Eric. Most notably, he addressed concerns over Prince Eric’s former lack of a “personality.”
What Kind of New Music Can Disney Fans Expect in ‘The Little Mermaid?’
Previously, Disney announced that its 2023 live-action film, The Little Mermaid, would feature new music in the form of four original songs from composer Alan Menken, in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now, fans are wondering just what sorts of unique musical sequences Menken and Miranda will add to the iconic classic soundtrack.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Director on Why She “Fought” to Include Biopic’s “Sweetest Kiss”
Kasi Lemmons said she “fought” for the inclusion of Whitney Houston’s early relationship with childhood friend and former creative director Robyn Crawford to be featured in the late singer’s biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Whether the film — produced with the backing of Houston’s family and estate as well as music producer Clive Davis — would feature the romance between the duo was a subject of near-continuous speculation leading up to its release. During its premiere, Davis confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it would “tell you about her sexuality,” later sharing with Extra that the movie would set the...
Disney-Inspired New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
2023 is just days away, so now is a great time to consider any resolutions you plan on making for the New Year. Before you eye roll, we’ve considered New Year resolutions that you can stick to, not just in January of 2023, but throughout the year. There are New Year’s resolutions that will suit those of you who will be visiting the Disney Parks in 2023 and those who will be taking a break from a Disney vacation in the coming year. Whether you choose one or many, we’re sure that these Disney-inspired New Year’s resolutions will be something you can achieve next year.
Have Fan Reactions Convinced Johnny Depp to Return For Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film?
We recently reported that a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film starring Margot Robbie had been in the works but had allegedly been canceled. Margot Robbie had said,. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led-not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story-which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it.”
Vintage Disney World Photos to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
The holidays have arrived, and we’re celebrating with a walk down memory lane. We’ve put together some of our favorite images from holidays of years gone by at the Walt Disney World Resort, with a little help from the Walt Disney Archives. Mickey’s Christmas Carol on Main Street,...
What Is Going On With the Timeline of Toy Story Land?
Disney theme parks pride themselves on immersing Guests in detailed and often accurate storylines, especially when an area or attraction’s source material comes from an established film franchise. With so many intricacies in place to make themed areas and attractions totally immersive, Disney fans can be left confused when...
Guest Catches Intense Altercation On Video at Animal Kingdom’s Dinoland U.S.A.
WARNING: This article includes a video containing severe language/profanity, which may not be suitable for younger audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Disneyland Resort’s official tagline is ‘The Happiest Place on Earth,’ and Walt Disney World Resort’s is ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth.’ In short, each Disney Park in Disneyland or Walt Disney World is expected to be one of the best places to visit, with little to no inconveniences or unpleasant situations.
Dive Into ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ With This Ikran-Inspired Loungefly Backpack
As Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) rolls into theaters, merchandise begins making its way onto the shelves of Animal Kingdom’s Pandora: The World of Avatar. From Na’vi ears and tails to a light-up headband sporting Woodsprites (or ‘Seeds of the sacred spirit tree’), the Disney Park has many items to offer.
After a Four-Year Closure, This Walt Disney World Attraction is FINALLY Open!
It has been a long time coming, but one beloved Magic Kingdom attraction has finally reopened!. The closure began in 2018 when construction on Disney’s next big thrill ride, TRON Lightcycle / Run caused disruptions in Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. With work on the new ride impacting a popular gift shop and another attraction, Guests at Walt Disney World had been anxiously awaiting not only the arrival of TRON, but also other missing experiences for years.
Disney Parks Releases New ‘Disney Story Beyond’ Feature at the Haunted Mansion
Have you heard about Disney Story Beyond, the new storytelling feature on the Disney Parks app which will let Guests discover new secrets of the Haunted Mansion?. Disney has announced that the program will allow Guests to interact with characters from some of their favorite attractions as well as discover new plot elements pertaining to the mysteries surrounding the Haunted Mansion and its many Happy Haunts.
CEO Bob Iger Hints at Triumphant Return For Walt Disney Company
In a recent email Bob Iger, the newly reinstated CEO, said “there has never been a better time to be a Disney fan,” and spoke of “all the opportunities ahead” for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. Of course, Disney fans, not to mention...
VIDEO: Guest Resorts to Alarming Their Stroller to Combat Rampant Theft at Walt Disney World
There’s no question that our world is constantly changing, but sometimes those changes aren’t for the best. For example, it seems that more theft than ever is occurring at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are taking more measures to...
The Walt Disney World Year In Review . . . 30 Years Ago?!
Like the past several years before it, for many of us 2022 was a bit of a bummer. The realities of a world still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic mean that many of our favorite things – like the Disney Parks – are struggling to return to normalcy. Certain rides and attractions remain closed, new ones are delayed, and the entire Walt Disney Company is facing a period of (hopefully positive) shakeup with the return of Bob Iger to replace Bob Chapek.
Must Do’s for Your Trip to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns to this Disney Park January 3-February 20, 2023. While EPCOT does host several festivals throughout the course of the year, the Festival of the Arts has become a fan favorite since it debuted in 2017. The festival comes with everything Disney fans...
Full Menu Revealed for the Newest Eatery at Disney’s BoardWalk
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is currently in the midst of several projects that will enhance Guests’ experiences at the Resort for years to come. Along with a renovation of the lobby, the BoardWalk is set to open the Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, which will bring new sweet and savory dining along with afternoon tea to this Deluxe Disney Resort. For coffee lovers, a new Joffrey’s location is also set to open soon at the Resort, and Disney just shared a first look at the shop’s menu.
Walt Disney World Railroad Shares Opening Date and First Look at TRON Additions
Disney Parks just shared an insider’s look at the fresh additions added to the Walt Disney World Railroad (WDWRR) for its reopening this holiday season, including a look at the new tunnel crafted for its intersection with TRON Lightcycle / Run. Since the WDWRR shuttered its stations in 2018,...
