Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Karen Bass Names Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor to Serve on Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team. The transition team, which consists of 103 members, will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration. “I'm honored to serve on Mayor Bass' transition...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Reports 3,006 New COVID Cases, 23 More Virus-Related Deaths
Health officials have announced 3,006 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County and 23 additional virus-related deaths while urging older people to take particular precautions this holiday season against spread of the virus. A day after the county moved out of the federal government's "high'' COVID-19 activity category and into...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Lift Spirits of Nine People Stuck in Hotel Elevator on Christmas Eve
At least they’ll have a story to tell. Nine people, including some on a holiday visit from Tahiti, were rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a hotel elevator on Christmas Eve. Orange County firefighters responded to the hotel in Buena Park just before 10 a.m. Friday in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Sues LA County Over Sons Death by Deputies
The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez Gallegos' Compton Superior Court...
NBC Los Angeles
Cooler Temperatures and Rain Expected Next Week in Southern California
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New Year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
NBC Los Angeles
OC Organization Wants to Help With Laundry This Christmas
When you think of Christmas do you think of doing laundry?. Not likely. But that’s the goal of one Orange County man who says there is a need to be filled at the laundromat. Just washing a load of clothes costs from $2 to $4 these days and Tyron Jackson says he wants to help folks who can’t afford to do that.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA Neighborhood
A woman was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The victim died at the scene, with...
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Hospital Welcomes Christmas Babies in Giant Stockings
Christmas came a little early for some families at Memorial Care Miller Children's And Women's Hospital in Long Beach. On Friday the hospital hosted its annual Christmas event for families and newborn babies. Hospital staff dressed the babies in giant red Christmas stockings. "So every year around Christmas time we...
NBC Los Angeles
Drawing for $510M Mega Millions Jackpot
How could we forget November 8, 2022. On that date, the California Lottery announced that someone had won more than $2 billion at Joe's Mobil station in Altadena. That was a Powerball ticket. But Friday night's drawing is for the mega-millions game. Half a billion, $510 million, will go to...
NBC Los Angeles
CHP Will Begin Christmas Weekend Traffic Enforcement Operation
Authorities in Los Angeles County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort Friday targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol....
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Crash Survivor is Recovering One Step at a Time
An Orange County woman is defying the odds after a horrific crash that left her paralyzed one year ago. Alexis Evans has an inner strength that is pushing her forward in an exclusive interview with NBC4. There is determination in her eyes and a strength that comes from her competitive...
NBC Los Angeles
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
NBC Los Angeles
High School Students Find Way to Conserve Water, Making Tamales
Making tamales at Christmas time is a long running tradition for many Mexican American families and students at Oxnard High School have figured out a way to make them, without using so much water. It is a way of life here in California of how people can find ways of...
NBC Los Angeles
Rose Parade Ponies Are the Mane Draw at ‘Equestfest'
So much is understandably made of the Rose Parade's stirring sights, with much attention being paid to the rows and rows of roses, the elegant automobiles, and the floats that boast whimsically whizbang themes. But the sounds of the Pasadena spectacular are also a major part of the major event,...
NBC Los Angeles
Tamale Season: Line Wraps Around Downey Market for Masa
Tis the season for tamales, and the time it takes just to buy the perfect masa. Two to three hours seems to be the going rate to wait in line before you can enter the Amapola Market in Downey. Only 10 groups at a time are allowed to enter the...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Killed in 8-Vehicle Crash in Anaheim
A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate injuries was taken...
NBC Los Angeles
Family Mourns ‘Soulful and Generous' Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Crash
Grieving family members and friends left a small Christmas tree and other items at a memorial Sunday for a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area....
NBC Los Angeles
‘Snowstorm' of Drugs Thrown From Car During Short Pursuit in Westminster
In what police described as a "snowstorm,'' a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the driver refused...
Comments / 0