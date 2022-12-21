The latest installment in the Yellowstone universe, 1923, debuted on Paramount+ on Sunday, bringing to screen a new chapter of the Dutton family saga, this time set in the early twentieth century. The series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the head of the family for this generation — Jacob and Cara Dutton — and according to Mirren, she agreed to do the series without ever having read a single script. Speaking with The Wrap about the series, Mirren said that there were a number of things about the series that interested her, but there were no scripts for her to read so she signed on "without really knowing" what she was getting into.

4 DAYS AGO