Brian Dougherty
4d ago

wow 2 whole weeks we been hearing about its gonna get cold Whoopie it gets cold every winter give it a break Constant fearmongering does nothing except stress people

fox26houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides

HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Emergency Management Coordinator discusses power outages seen across Houston

Houston is getting ready for another bitter, cold night as the arctic blast continues to hold the city in its icy grip. Tom Munoz, Deputy of Director of Homeland Security and the Public Safety and Emergency Management Coordinator in Houston discusses the number of people in warming centers and power outages occurring across the city.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

CenterPoint Energy warns rotating power outage fraudulent texts

HOUSTON - With many residents in Southeast Texas experiencing power outages, CenterPoint sent out a warning to watch out for fraudulent messages. On Friday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a message in regards to fraudulent text messages being sent out to customers about rotating power outages. "We have been made aware...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures

Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

