Brian Dougherty
4d ago
wow 2 whole weeks we been hearing about its gonna get cold Whoopie it gets cold every winter give it a break Constant fearmongering does nothing except stress people
fox26houston.com
Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides
HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
fox26houston.com
Emergency Management Coordinator discusses power outages seen across Houston
Houston is getting ready for another bitter, cold night as the arctic blast continues to hold the city in its icy grip. Tom Munoz, Deputy of Director of Homeland Security and the Public Safety and Emergency Management Coordinator in Houston discusses the number of people in warming centers and power outages occurring across the city.
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
Hard freeze warning issued for Houston, Harris County ahead of cold weather
The National Weather Services is alerting residents of severe wind and freezing conditions.
Click2Houston.com
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint Energy warns rotating power outage fraudulent texts
HOUSTON - With many residents in Southeast Texas experiencing power outages, CenterPoint sent out a warning to watch out for fraudulent messages. On Friday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a message in regards to fraudulent text messages being sent out to customers about rotating power outages. "We have been made aware...
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
A look back at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's biggest moments of 2022
Indictments, a tough campaign challenge and tussles with state leaders marked the judge's year.
Dangerously cold wind chills to remain in Houston through Christmas
Wind chill values aren't expected to climb above freezing until Christmas, according to the NWS.
Hundreds seek refuge at warming centers in Houston during arctic blast
"Without this help, I don't know what Christmas would have been like," one man staying at the Green House International Church center said.
Part of Bellaire Boulevard closed due to icy conditions amid water leak during arctic blast
It's believed a water leak near Bellaire Boulevard may have frozen on the road and sparked a crash, but no one was hospitalized, police said. Here are other areas you should be careful driving in.
