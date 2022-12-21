ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilgrim Candle of Westfield celebrates 30th anniversary

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pilgrim Candle celebrates its 30th anniversary of the family-owned business on Wednesday.

Joe Shibley started Pilgrim Candle in his basement in 1992, with the intent to sell his candles wholesale. After he perfected his formulas, he moved the company to the Mill at Crane Pond, where he added the retail component, led by his wife Donna.

The company moved to Bismarck Place in 2000 and then moved next door to where it sits now, at 36 Union Avenue in Westfield. The company manufactures high-quality candles for retail sale, along with a collection of clothing, kitchenware, gifts, and accessories, and a successful wholesale business as well.

Mayor McCabe celebrated at Pilgrim Candle on Wednesday with a ceremony honoring Pilgrim Candle’s longstanding success.

