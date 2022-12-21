ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 41

LJWR
4d ago

What excuse does she have for not reporting the girl missing? Saying her husband had put them in danger makes it even worse. I am so praying this little girl is found and is alive. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(7)
29
Bella
3d ago

That mom did not want to hurt her relationship with her husband. Your kids come before any man. I pray she is found safe. This sounds very fishy.

Reply
17
The_sky_is_FALLING
4d ago

Has it been confirmed the stepfather really was in Michigan? If so, they need to start posting that little girl's missing poster up there as well. Very likely he took Madalina with him.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders

A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
STONY POINT, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat

On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill

Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Gastonia police searching for missing 16-year-old

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old. Mikaela Goodson was last seen leaving her home off Keith Drive on Dec. 17. She is described as a 5′7″ white female weighing around 155 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde and pink streaks and has her nose and tongue pierced.
GASTONIA, NC
Fox News

Fox News

910K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy