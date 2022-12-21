ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshals arrest man suspected of killing victim with beer can

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A homicide suspect who had been on the run since September is in custody Wednesday.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Michael Sheppard, 43, in a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland.

The latest on search for missing baby in Ohio

Sheppard was wanted for an incident that happened in East Cleveland in the 1800 block of Garfield Rd. on September 16.

According to a press release, Sheppard and a man were arguing when Sheppard hit the man with a beer can.

Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport

Investigators believe that impact caused blunt force trauma, which killed the victim, who has not been identified.

The victim was found dead in his apartment days later.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Comments / 16

Guest
3d ago

The man was found dead in his apartment days later? Questionable to say the least. How does anyone know if it was the hit by the beer can days prior or if the man fell and hit his head

Reply
2
 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

