Environmental commission chair details panel’s achievements in 2022
MANALAPAN — During the Dec. 14 meeting of the Township Committee, Jenine Tankoos, the chairwoman of the Manalapan Environmental Commission, presented municipal officials with the panel’s annual report detailing its busy year in the community. Tankoos said that during 2022, 10 public meetings were held; one new member...
Three patrol officers promoted to rank of sergeant in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Three patrol officers in the Freehold Township Police Department have been promoted to sergeant. During a Township Committee meeting on Nov. 22, John Catron, Jack Mandala and Jimmy Santiago were promoted from patrol officer to the rank of sergeant. Each man was administered the oath of office to his new position in the police department.
News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 21
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported being defrauded in the amount of $169,000 after opening an online account. Patrolman Reginald Grant took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Freehold Borough extends deadline for cannabis business license approvals
FREEHOLD — Municipal officials have approved an extension for the deadline of the provisional award of cannabis licenses to potential businesses in Freehold Borough. On Dec. 19, Borough Council members passed a resolution extending the award of the cannabis licenses from Dec. 31, 2022 to July 1, 2023. According...
Gov. Murphy, Netflix execs announce plan to build production facility at former fort
Gov. Phil Murphy and Netflix executives have announced that the entertainment company will develop an East Coast production facility on the former Fort Monmouth campus in Eatontown and Oceanport. The project is expected to transform a property that has been largely vacant for more than a decade into a facility...
Freehold Borough awards contract for parking management system
FREEHOLD — A contract has been awarded by the members of the Borough Council for the management of planned metered parking in Freehold Borough. During a recent special meeting, council members passed a resolution awarding the $282,676 contract to Flowbird Group, Moorestown, for a parking management system suite. The term of the contract is for two years.
Freehold Township settles litigation with utility, residential developer
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Municipal officials in Freehold Township have authorized a settlement agreement regarding the payment of electrical services at the Freehold Pointe residential development. On Nov. 22, members of the Township Committee authorized the settlement of litigation in a matter involving Freehold Township, Jersey Central Power and Light...
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 14
• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has announced the following change in its meeting schedule: the meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave., has been cancelled. A new regular meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Park Avenue Complex. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting. Action will be taken during the meeting.
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved
MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative
The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manalapan officials promote three police officers to rank of sergeant
MANALAPAN — Three veteran officers in the Manalapan Police Department have been promoted to a new rank. During a meeting of the Township Committee on Nov. 30, Mayor Susan Cohen, Deputy Mayor Mary Ann Musich, Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Committeeman Barry Jacobson and Committeeman Eric Nelson voted “yes” on a motion to approve the promotions.
Freehold Township continues to participate in shared service agreements
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township have entered into numerous shared services agreements with nearby municipalities. • With Freehold Borough, Freehold Township will provide Schibanoff Road commuter parking lot permits to Freehold Borough residents; licensed treatment plant operational services for Freehold Borough’s water and sewer utilities; information technology services; code enforcement, building inspection and plan review services; health services; and substance abuse prevention and counseling services;
Gov. signs school security legislation into law; building blueprints required
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that requires the administrators of all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement agencies in an electronic format. In August, Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds...
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 7
The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 16 at 7:36 p.m., a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., reported that an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at a Wilson Avenue property. Patrolman William Dutton handled the report.
New Jersey voters choose ‘green’ to preserve open space
There has been a lot of talk about who voted “red” or “blue” during the Nov. 8 midterm election, but at least one issue on many ballots was nonpartisan “green” – open space preservation. Across the country, voters of all demographics and political...
Tri-Town News
How Native Americans created ‘a vast food network’
In stories of the first Thanksgiving more than 400 years ago, Native Americans are often portrayed as skilled hunter-gatherers who also grew crops like corn and squash. Native plant expert Jared Rosenbaum believes this view does not recognize the sophistication of indigenous people’s land management. Recent archaeological studies, he...
Three individuals arrested following carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy
ENGLISHTOWN — Three individuals were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they allegedly carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
Marlboro ordinance proposes fine for trespassing to steal a vehicle
MARLBORO — The members of the Marlboro Township Council have introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, levy penalties on individuals who are convicted of trespassing on private property for the purpose of stealing a motor vehicle. The ordinance was placed on the Nov. 10 council meeting agenda by...
Holiday Express rings in 30th season of bringing music, gifts and hope to people in need
Holiday Express, a nonprofit organization that brings music, gifts, hope and joy to individuals in need and often forgotten during the holidays is marking its 30th season with 100 performances in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Those wishing to support Holiday Express’ mission to “share the gift of human...
