Manalapan Township, NJ

News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 21

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported being defrauded in the amount of $169,000 after opening an online account. Patrolman Reginald Grant took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 14

• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has announced the following change in its meeting schedule: the meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave., has been cancelled. A new regular meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Park Avenue Complex. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting. Action will be taken during the meeting.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved

MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative

The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freehold Township continues to participate in shared service agreements

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township have entered into numerous shared services agreements with nearby municipalities. • With Freehold Borough, Freehold Township will provide Schibanoff Road commuter parking lot permits to Freehold Borough residents; licensed treatment plant operational services for Freehold Borough’s water and sewer utilities; information technology services; code enforcement, building inspection and plan review services; health services; and substance abuse prevention and counseling services;
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 7

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 16 at 7:36 p.m., a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., reported that an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at a Wilson Avenue property. Patrolman William Dutton handled the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
How Native Americans created ‘a vast food network’

In stories of the first Thanksgiving more than 400 years ago, Native Americans are often portrayed as skilled hunter-gatherers who also grew crops like corn and squash. Native plant expert Jared Rosenbaum believes this view does not recognize the sophistication of indigenous people’s land management. Recent archaeological studies, he...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Three individuals arrested following carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy

ENGLISHTOWN — Three individuals were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they allegedly carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
Marlboro, NJ
Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

