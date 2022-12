YOU MAY KNOW HIM FROM THE TELEVISION SHOW 'IMPRACTICAL JOKERS' BUT NOW HE'S ON A STAND-UP COMEDY TOUR AND ONE OF HIS STOPS WAS RIGHT HERE AT THE BROOME COUNTY FORUM. oN Tuesday, dECEMBER 27TH jOE gATTO MADE A STOP ON HIS COMEDY AT THE BROOME COUNTY FORUM. tHE sIDEWALKS WERE FILLED OUTSIDE THE FORUM BY MANY PATIENTLY AWAITING A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER.

1 HOUR AGO