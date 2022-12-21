ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch

Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Hot 104.7

Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million

Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Hot 104.7

Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For

Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report

Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Hot 104.7

Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie

Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Hot 104.7

Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022

Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hot 104.7

Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate

Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
Hot 104.7

The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React

After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
Hot 104.7

Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Hot 104.7

Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne

Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy