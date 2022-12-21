Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
Tory Lanez Guilty on All Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
UPDATE (Dec 23):. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in the wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty on all charges in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Lupe Fiasco Won’t Reconcile With Kid Cudi, Calls Him a ‘Sneaky Punk Bitch Ass Bitch’
You can add Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi to the list of rap beefs that will never be resolved. Recently, Lupe made it clear that he would never reconcile with Cudi and explained why. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe Fiasco jumped on Twitter to address a fan's question to him...
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For
Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Be Home for Christmas
Meek Mill is bringing plenty of smiles to families this holiday season. The Philadelphia rapper recently paid bail for 20 incarcerated women so they could be home with their families for Christmas. According to a Fox29.com report, published on Saturday (Dec. 24), Meek Mill, the co-founder of his social justice...
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie
Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022
Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
Fans Are Convinced Phoebe Bridgers Is Alluding to Paul Mescal Breakup in New Song
Fans are convinced that singer Phoebe Bridgers and her partner Paul Mescal have broken up. Rumors have been swirling that the pair recently called it quits and fans are pointing to SZA's song "Ghost In The Machine" as proof. WARNING: Lyric contains graphic language. Bridgers is featured on the song...
Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate
Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React
After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Iowa Native Ashton Kutcher Is Looking FINE In the “That ’70s Show” Spinoff Trailer [WATCH]
Fans of "That '70s Show" and Ashton Kutcher are in for a treat. On Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 fans FINALLY got a full trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix spinoff "That '90s Show." The show will focus on Eric Forman's daughter Leia as she visits her grandparents Kitty and Red...
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0