PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At the scene, on Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street, PPB said officers found the man and provided first aid before he was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

According to PPB, two people who may be associated with the incident have been detained.

As the investigation continues, authorities shut down SE Mill St. from SW 7th Ave. to SE 9th Ave. Additionally, PPB said SE 9th Ave. will be closed from SE Mill St. to SE Clay St.

Anyone with information about the case who has not yet spoken to police is asked to email Detective Calvin Goldring or call 503-823-0256 or email Detective Ryan Foote or call 503-823-0781.

