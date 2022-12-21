ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHKVi_0jqQQG9G00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At the scene, on Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street, PPB said officers found the man and provided first aid before he was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police: Woman, 74, dies after being dragged by hit-run driver

According to PPB, two people who may be associated with the incident have been detained.

As the investigation continues, authorities shut down SE Mill St. from SW 7th Ave. to SE 9th Ave. Additionally, PPB said SE 9th Ave. will be closed from SE Mill St. to SE Clay St.

Anyone with information about the case who has not yet spoken to police is asked to email Detective Calvin Goldring or call 503-823-0256 or email Detective Ryan Foote or call 503-823-0781.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Portland police IDs victim of stabbing in Centennial Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was stabbed and killed earlier this month in the Centennial Neighborhood has been identified by Portland police. Police say Jamiah Shirley, 24, was found dead at the scene of a homicide after officers responded to a disturbance report in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Dec. 9.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Keizer man arrested for West Salem arson, caused $100k damage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Keizer man was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a Dec. 12 fire in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said the fire had been reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Wallace...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Fatal crash near Providence Park temporarily closes West Burnside Street

PORTLAND, Ore. — West Burnside Street was closed between Northwest 20th Place and 23rd Avenue due to a fatal crash Thursday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau. At around 6:11 p.m., police responded to a report of an accident near Northwest 22nd Avenue and West Burnside Street just a few blocks from Providence Park.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham

Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family

WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. According to dispatch logs, firefighters responded to the residence on Knox Street and Prospect Street around 7:54 p.m. The...
WEST LINN, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy