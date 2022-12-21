George E. Delp, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Montclair, George has been a lifelong Wall Township resident.

George worked for Jaeger Lumber in Belmar for over 30 years. He loved people and socializing as well as traveling and music. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his loving family.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 32 years, Carolyn Delp; his cherished daughter, Danielle Delp; his brother, Richard H. Delp along with many extended family and friends.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. with a Funeral Service being held at 7:30 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall, NJ. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Associated Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753.

To send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com .