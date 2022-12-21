Early National Signing Day 2022: Michigan Wolverines are King of Michigan, but Spartans are not far behind

Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Michigan's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign

The University of Michigan is the king of Michigan recruiting with commitments from 4-star Dexter running back Cole Cabana, 4-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring, 3-star West Bloomfield wide receiver Semaj Morgan and 3-star Huron kicker Adam Samaha.

Cabana and Herring are both in the top-five highest rated players in the Wolverine’s 2023 class and the state of Michigan. Morgan, one of the top playmakers in Michigan high school football, is a highly-rated 3-star recruit pushing 4-stars.

The Wolverines beat out Michigan State to become king of the state. The Spartans also have an impressive class of players from Michigan.

Four-star Cass Tech defensive lineman, 4-star Dexter tight end Brennan Parachek and 4-star Clarkston offensive lineman will be Spartans next season.

UCLA nabbed the top prospect in Michigan , 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, and Cincinnati signed 4-star De La Salle quarterback Brady Drogosh.

Central Michigan signed the most players in Michigan’s top-50 recruits with eight signees.