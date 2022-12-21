Read full article on original website
SFGate
Chris Rock Details Upcoming Netflix Livestream Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’
Consider it a belated Christmas gift: Netflix has revealed that Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special — which will livestream globally, marking the streaming service’s first-ever live comedy event — will premiere on March 4, 2023. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the comedy legend’s second Netflix special following...
Jennifer Coolidge Waitressed With Sandra Bullock in the ’80s: ‘Sandra Really Had Her Act Together’
Jennifer Coolidge recalled what it was like to work with Sandra Bullock before they were famous and how she knew her efficient co-worker was going places.
SFGate
She Worked for Twitter. Then She Tweeted at Elon Musk.
In the middle of a workday, Sasha Solomon, a 34-year-old software engineer in Portland, Oregon, put her French bulldog, Bosworth, on a leash and walked down a leafy street to a favorite coffee shop. It seemed like an ordinary November afternoon, or as ordinary as it could be for someone...
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
SFGate
‘Outlander’ Season 7 Trailer: Claire and Jamie Face an Uncertain Future
A special gift has arrived for “Outlander” fans ahead of Christmas Day — a first look at the upcoming season, which will premiere next summer. Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, can be heard at the start of the trailer speaking to Claire (Caitriona Balfe), detailing a dream in which he saw her surrounded by light. “There was light all around you. But it wasn’t candlelight nor firelight,” he tells her. “I thought that must be what electric light is like.”
