Here's What Experts Predict for the Stock Market in 2023 — and What Investors Should Do

We’ll soon close out a tough year for investors. Financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto struggled as inflation soared and the Federal Reserve continually raised interest rates in an attempt to bring down those spiraling consumer prices. The S&P 500 index is down around 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost around 9%. The worst losses of the major benchmarks were concentrated in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down more than 30% since the beginning of January.
The Associated Press

US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods. Still, many economists expect the economy to slow and probably slip into recession next year under the pressure of higher interest rates being engineered by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation that earlier this year reached heights not seen since the early 1980s. Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
TechCrunch

Headcount growth is slowing as startups prepare for worst-case scenarios

This isn’t surprising, as VCs started pushing for more focus on capital efficiency and the “Rule of 40” earlier this summer as it became clear that the “growth at all costs” mentality was going out of favor and the goal was to extend runway to weather the storm.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The year in charts

The Bottom Line: The late-night treat chain wants to be able to deliver warm cookies to 95% of the U.S. and has the unit economics to justify expansion. But it must first navigate a competitive cookie market. Self-service kiosks may finally be ready for prime time. The 45-year-old technology has...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Nutanix, Meta and more

(META) – Meta and users of its Facebook platform settled a privacy class action lawsuit, with Meta agreeing to pay $725 million. The suit stemmed from the 2018 revelation that data firm Cambridge Analytica had collected information from tens of millions of Facebook users. (TTC) – The lawn care...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Down, Dashing Santa Claus Rally Hopes

Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rally, after strong consumer confidence data and better-than-feared earnings failed to offset negative news from semiconductor giant Micron Technology (MU) - Get Free Report, which announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce. The Dow Jones Industrial...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Going into Christmas Holiday

Stocks finished higher on Friday as investors headed into the Christmas break on an up note after taking a beating in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 176 points, or 0.53%. to 33,203, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%, and the tech-focused Nasdaq advanced 0.21.%. The...

