Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?
Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures
Here's why a bull market may have already started even though it doesn't feel like it, according to eToro's investment analyst
A new bull market may already be underway, according to eToro's US investment analyst. If the economy avoids a recession, then it's possible stocks have already bottomed out and will tick higher in 2023, Callie Cox told Insider. "Typically, new bulls don't actually feel like bulls, but it's costly if...
Here's why Wall Street is warning the Fed blew it on inflation and won't save the stock market from crashing
High inflation means the Fed can't afford to back down now, and that investors are wrong to pin hopes on the central bank pivoting to buoy stocks.
money.com
Here's What Experts Predict for the Stock Market in 2023 — and What Investors Should Do
We’ll soon close out a tough year for investors. Financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto struggled as inflation soared and the Federal Reserve continually raised interest rates in an attempt to bring down those spiraling consumer prices. The S&P 500 index is down around 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost around 9%. The worst losses of the major benchmarks were concentrated in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down more than 30% since the beginning of January.
Wall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages closed lower on Thursday with technology-heavy Nasdaq's 2% drop leading losses as investors worried that data showing a resilient economy would lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.
CNBC
Oil falls by $1/bbl as rate hike fears outweigh tighter U.S. stockpiles
Oil fell by around $1 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trade as the impact of tighter U.S. crude stocks due to a winter storm in the United States was outweighed by fears that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and China's rising COVID-19 cases would dent demand. Brent crude futures...
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods. Still, many economists expect the economy to slow and probably slip into recession next year under the pressure of higher interest rates being engineered by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation that earlier this year reached heights not seen since the early 1980s. Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
TechCrunch
Headcount growth is slowing as startups prepare for worst-case scenarios
This isn’t surprising, as VCs started pushing for more focus on capital efficiency and the “Rule of 40” earlier this summer as it became clear that the “growth at all costs” mentality was going out of favor and the goal was to extend runway to weather the storm.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The year in charts
The Bottom Line: The late-night treat chain wants to be able to deliver warm cookies to 95% of the U.S. and has the unit economics to justify expansion. But it must first navigate a competitive cookie market. Self-service kiosks may finally be ready for prime time. The 45-year-old technology has...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Nutanix, Meta and more
(META) – Meta and users of its Facebook platform settled a privacy class action lawsuit, with Meta agreeing to pay $725 million. The suit stemmed from the 2018 revelation that data firm Cambridge Analytica had collected information from tens of millions of Facebook users. (TTC) – The lawn care...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Down, Dashing Santa Claus Rally Hopes
Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rally, after strong consumer confidence data and better-than-feared earnings failed to offset negative news from semiconductor giant Micron Technology (MU) - Get Free Report, which announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce. The Dow Jones Industrial...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Micron, Under Armour and Others
CarMax (KMX) – The auto retailer's stock slumped 12.7% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of estimates. CarMax earned 24 cents per share, compared with a consensus estimate of 70 cents, and its comparable used-vehicle sales were down 22.4% versus FactSet's consensus forecast of a 16.9% slide.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Going into Christmas Holiday
Stocks finished higher on Friday as investors headed into the Christmas break on an up note after taking a beating in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 176 points, or 0.53%. to 33,203, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%, and the tech-focused Nasdaq advanced 0.21.%. The...
