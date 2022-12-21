Read full article on original website
CMC Markets, Saxo Bank, Cboe Clear and More: Executive Moves of the Week
As the holidays approach and we come closer to the end of the year, a slight improvement has been seen in the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries this week. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Clare Francis Joins CMC Markets' Board as a Non-Executive Director
She spent about 37 years working for multiple top financial institutions. She also joined a few committees at CMC. London-based CMC Markets plc (LON: CMCX) has added finance veteran Clare Francis to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. She has already assumed the role on 19 December 2022. CMC Markets...
Cornerstone Agrees to Sell EMI-Licensed Subsidiary Avila for £300K
Cornerstone FS Plc (AIM: CSFS) announced on Friday the decision to sell its non-core subsidiary Avila House, an electronic money institute, to Aspire Commerce (trading as MulootMoney.com) for £300,000. Cornerstone Offloads Avila House to Aspire Commerce in Cash Deal. The two companies, Cornerstone and Aspire, have already entered a...
HYCM: Embracing a New Generation of Traders
Finance Magnates spoke with Stavros Lambouris, CEO at HYCM International for his perspective on traders heading into 2023. This includes HYCM’s place in the industry and how it plans to evolve and thrive in the New Year. The last couple of years have been quite eventful in all areas;...
Crypto Exchange Bullish Terminates SPAC Merger Deal
The cryptocurrency exchange Bullish confirmed on Thursday the termination of its agreement with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), thus ending its ambitions to become a public firm. Bullish Terminates SPAC Deal, No New Merger Partner Expected. The two companies mutually agreed on the...
Will Every Brand Have a Web3 Strategy?
“Asking in 2022, will every consumer brand have a web3 strategy one day? is like asking, will every brand have a website one day? in 1994.”. That’s a statement by Adam Brotman, the Co-Founder of the web3 startup, Forum3, and it’s the kind of suggestion that sounds exciting, but is it realistic?
