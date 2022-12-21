ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Listen to ‘Marchand and Ourand’ Episode 65: Biggest sports media stories of 2022

By Post Sports Desk
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSiMm_0jqQNbfa00

Andrew Marchand and John Ourand choose the 10 biggest stories they covered over the past 12 months. The duo starts with the free-agent frenzy among NFL announcers last offseason and carries on to the upheaval in local sports TV marketplace.

Other topics include Amazon and Apple’s sports strategy, Big Ten media rights deal, the rise of soccer on TV and executive moves at the top of the biggest companies in sports media. There’s also an in-depth conversation about whether the word “irregardless” should ever be uttered on this pod again.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

ABC News’ ‘This Week’ producer Dax Tejera dead at 37

Dax Tejera, the executive producer of ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” died suddenly Friday at the age of 37. ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced “with a heavy heart and great sadness” that Tejera died of a heart attack on Friday night, according to a memo she sent to company staff obtained by Mediaite. He is survived by his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. Goodwin said in the memo she would be sharing more information in the coming days. Tejera joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer before being promoted to the executive producer of Stephanopoulos’ show in...
New York Post

Jake Paul signs vague contract to join Cleveland Browns

Did the Cleveland Browns really just sign The Problem Child to an NFL contract? That appears to be true after they welcomed Jake Paul to the team on Friday, sharing a Twitter video of the internet personality and pro boxer pointing to a jersey with his name and No. 00 on the back. In the clip, which was posted by Paul, he can be seen standing with the Browns’ vice president, JW Johnson, who held the jersey. “Excited to be on the team @Browns @NFL,” Paul, who is a Cleveland, Ohio native, wrote on Twitter. The Browns reposted the clip...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Elon Musk assistant Steve Davis reportedly slept in Twitter HQ with wife, baby

An Elon Musk loyalist who is in the running to assume the chief executive officer role at Twitter slept inside the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters with his partner and their newborn just days after she gave birth, it has been reported. Steve Davis, the 43-year-old CEO of the Musk-owned tunnel-digging outfit The Boring Company, bedded down in an office at Twitter headquarters alongside his partner, real estate asset manager Nicole Hollander, and their infant child, according to The Information. Former Twitter employees told The Information that Davis was one of the first to spend the night at the company’s San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Top NFL Week 16 promo codes and betting offers for Christmas Day

New York Post readers can take advantage of lots of sweet betting offers and promotions ahead of Sunday’s action in NFL Week 16. Take a peek at the list below to find offer that works best for you. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023 Odds Best NFL Week 16 Promo Codes ranked 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for NFL Week 16. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game....
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy