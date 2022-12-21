I keep getting mystery packages sent to my home — I’m at 64 boxes already

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … 64 packages of flags via an Amazon delivery?

TikTok user Olivia Douglass didn’t think much of it when an Amazon package arrived at her house — knowing that mistakes often happen.

But then it kept happening.

Douglass was perplexed when the boxes kept arriving and arriving until the load got to over 42 packages, all of which had her address listed for to a different recipient.

“Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name? … Anybody else, or is it just me?” she said desperately in a video that’s been viewed more than 4.9 million times since she posted it in late November.

So as she kept receiving mystery packages, she documented the parade of parcels that arrived at her doorstep on TikTok. While Douglass was befuddled over the origins of the mystery boxes , her followers were transfixed by the possible contents.

The TikTok user received mystery boxes from Amazon. TikTok/oliviamccdouglass

She unboxed the packages to find flags. TikTok/oliviamccdouglass

“Soooo time for an unboxing video? Lol,” a user wrote.

“No because you haven’t even opened ONE!?. You are a better person than me. I am too nosey,” laughed another.

In another clip, Douglass said she contacted Amazon representatives, who said if the packages were addressed to her, she can keep them, giving her the green light to see what was in them.

However, when Douglass and her husband tore into the packages, they were a bit bamboozled by the contents — finding various flags inside.

She first pulled out an American pride peace flag, followed by an American bald eagle flag and another USA flag.

“Are you also opening flags?” she asked her husband incuriously, as he also pulled out an array of flags.

Moving through the packages, Douglass realized most of the packages appeared to contain flags apart from some, which were pillowcases and holders for wrapping paper.

“is it flags or is it something else??” she captioned one clip posted on Dec. 2.

TikTok users were also shocked she received so many flags, which inspired her to jokingly change her TikTok bio to read: “I now identify as flag girl.”

Apart from shock, some enterprising TikTok users suggested that she start an Amazon account to resell the flags, but Douglass said she was considering sending them to artists to use.

“I never thought I’d be so invested in flags,” one person commented, “but here we are.”