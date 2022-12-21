Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Homeless Shelter Alexandria House. It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan!. Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream Kardashian to spread holiday cheer at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Not only did the family arrange to have the place decorated with Christmas lights for its residents, but they came bearing gift boxes containing a plethora of goodies—including laptops, toys, gift cards and surprises from the family's brands, SKIMS, Good American and Kylie Skin.

