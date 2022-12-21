Read full article on original website
Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet
Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?
See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Spread Holiday Cheer With North, True and Dream at Women's Shelter
Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Homeless Shelter Alexandria House. It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan!. Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream Kardashian to spread holiday cheer at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Not only did the family arrange to have the place decorated with Christmas lights for its residents, but they came bearing gift boxes containing a plethora of goodies—including laptops, toys, gift cards and surprises from the family's brands, SKIMS, Good American and Kylie Skin.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Put on Bed Rest For "Unbearable" Sciatica Pain
Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy. Heather Rae El Moussa is taking it easy. The Selling Sunset star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, gave an update on her pregnancy journey amid dealing with some discomfort. "I just left the...
Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Christmas Lists to Santa
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Chemistry. Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year. Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.
Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Christmas Without Son After Divorce
Lindsie Chrisley is navigating a tough change this holiday season. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who shares 10-year-old Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell, penned a candid message on...
How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama Barker on Her 17th Birthday
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen with love. The Kardashians star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
How Ellen DeGeneres Is Honoring Stephen "tWitch" Boss During the Holidays
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Ellen DeGeneres is trying to find the happy in the holidays. Less than two weeks after Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40, his longtime co-worker is speaking out and urging fans to honor his life through the gift of song and dance.
Bow Down to Prince Louis' Royal Family Christmas Walk Debut
Prince Louis continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Case in point? For the first time ever, the 4-year-old joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as siblings Prince...
See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. And while each...
Bob Saget's Widow Reflects on Their Last Christmas Together
Kelly Rizzo is remembering happier times during her first Christmas without husband Bob Saget. In a touching social media post shared Dec. 24, the video creator, 43, reflected on her last holiday...
You Don't Want to Miss the Holiday Makeover Dwayne Johnson's Kids Gave Him
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks. We bet Dwayne Johnson's kids are saying "you're welcome" after this makeover. On Dec. 23, the Black Adam actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids "tornados," the Moana star wrote on Instagram, "By 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'"
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking
Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
Sports Reporter Doesn't Hold Back on Sharing His Thoughts While Covering Blizzard
Watch: Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Being Named "Today" Co-Anchor. This sports reporter gave his latest assignment the cold shoulder—literally. KWWL sports anchor Mark Woodley went from delivering the news to being the news after going viral for his very honest commentary while covering the Dec. 22 blizzard conditions in Waterloo, Iowa.
