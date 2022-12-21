Read full article on original website
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the...
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Romance With Boyfriend Selema Masekela in Must-See Video
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3. Lupita Nyong'o has love on the brain this holiday season. On Dec. 23, the Oscar winner surprised her fans and followers when she debuted her romance with Selema Masekela, 51, on social media. "We just click!" Lupita, 39,...
Tearful Kim Kardashian Details Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North,...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
See Kylie Jenner’s “Most Special” Christmas Gift from Kris Jenner
Lovey did it again! Kris Jenner gave daughter Kylie Jenner the perfect Christmas present for a mom of two. Kylie, 25, revealed a photo of "the most special gift" on her Instagram Story Dec. 25,...
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Blended Family Celebrated “Hummingbird Christmas”
Watch: Ben Affleck Engraved "Not Going Anywhere" on Jennifer Lopez's Ring. Four months after celebrating their wedding in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in their first holiday season as a married couple. That meant movie nights, stockings, hot cocoa and a Christmas party, as Jennifer revealed in photos from her On The J.Lo newsletter.
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Looks Back at Their Last Christmas Together
Kelly Rizzo is remembering happier times during her first Christmas without husband Bob Saget. In a touching social media post shared Dec. 24, the video creator, 43, reflected on her last holiday with the Full House star. Alongside a series of photos taken of the couple in 2021 outside the Peninsula Chicago, Kelly instructed her followers to "cherish every single moment."
Why Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate
Watch: Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones. Kate Hudson's knives aren't out when it comes to nepo babies. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress weighed in on the recent discourse about "nepotism babies" in Hollywood, after Vulture published an article listing which celebrities have famous parents.
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking
Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her...
Diddy Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Photo
It's all about love for Diddy during the holidays. On Christmas Day, the "Gotta Move On" rapper shared family photos from the holiday spent with his six kids, which included the first glimpse at...
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
You Don't Want to Miss the Holiday Makeover Dwayne Johnson's Kids Gave Him
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks. We bet Dwayne Johnson's kids are saying "you're welcome" after this makeover. On Dec. 23, the Black Adam actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids "tornados," the Moana star wrote on Instagram, "By 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'"
Nick Cannon Sleighs As Santa Claus For Christmas With Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon really took jolly old Saint Nicholas to heart. For Christmas, the dad of 11—with one on the way—dressed as Santa Claus as he celebrated the holiday with Bre Tiesi and their 6-month-old son Legendary Love. "Ol saint @nickcannon," the Selling Sunset star captioned a photo, which saw Nick and Legendary wearing matching Santa hats.
Lady A's Charles Kelley Details Personal Struggle With Addiction in New Single "As Far As You Could"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. Charles Kelley is sharing his goodbye letter to alcohol. On Dec. 23, the Lady A singer released a new song detailing his struggle with addiction. Titled "As Far As You Could," the personal track is a ballad about the country singer's public decision to stop drinking and begin treatment.
Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Outings
Emily Ratajkowski sealed this outing with a smooch. The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was spotted sharing a kiss with iggy...
A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays. As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict: See Their Photo
Family will always remain the same for Tia Mowry. More than two months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, the actress...
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & a Complete Guide to the GMA3 Drama
Long hours, close quarters, bonding, confiding, commiserating: There are reasons why a workplace romance is a pretty common occurrence. Yet for whatever reason, it feels wild when it happens on...
