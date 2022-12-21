ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Looks Back at Their Last Christmas Together

Kelly Rizzo is remembering happier times during her first Christmas without husband Bob Saget. In a touching social media post shared Dec. 24, the video creator, 43, reflected on her last holiday with the Full House star. Alongside a series of photos taken of the couple in 2021 outside the Peninsula Chicago, Kelly instructed her followers to "cherish every single moment."
Why Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate

Watch: Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones. Kate Hudson's knives aren't out when it comes to nepo babies. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress weighed in on the recent discourse about "nepotism babies" in Hollywood, after Vulture published an article listing which celebrities have famous parents.
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking

Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
You Don't Want to Miss the Holiday Makeover Dwayne Johnson's Kids Gave Him

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks. We bet Dwayne Johnson's kids are saying "you're welcome" after this makeover. On Dec. 23, the Black Adam actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids "tornados," the Moana star wrote on Instagram, "By 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'"
A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall

Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays. As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.
