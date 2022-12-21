PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO