FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Dozens of flights canceled and delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor; major winter storm sweeps US
Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona. You can check AARP's website for a Social Security calculator to estimate your retirement benefits. You can also sign up for an account on the government's official Social Security website to keep track of your income and estimate your potential benefits.
AZFamily
Flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor as ‘bomb cyclone’ sweeps across US
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,200 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 8 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations...
12news.com
'It's a Christmas miracle': Last-minute travelers overcome delays, cancellations to make it in time for holiday
PHOENIX — Last-minute travelers are doing what they can to make it in time for Christmas -- and some were more successful than others. Bags rolling, baggage claims spinning, and people on the move. Christmas Eve at Phoenix Sky Harbor was a symphony of motion. "Probably going to have...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storms cancel several flights at Sky Harbor
Winter storms just before Christmas are causing travel nightmares across the country, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
SignalsAZ
Sky Harbor First Airport to Offer Autonomous Vehicle Service
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has set another milestone today with Waymo launching fully autonomous vehicle service to the general public at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrived today at the 44th Street and Washington PHX Sky Train® Station via a Waymo vehicle to launch the new service. This set a global milestone as Phoenix Sky Harbor became the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take a Waymo autonomous vehicle as a means of transportation to and from the airport.
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
kyma.com
Delays, cancelations at Phoenix airport as storm approaches
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) - A looming winter storm will sweep across much of the country this holiday week and is already having an impact at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. AZFamily.com reports nearly 50 delayed flights and almost a dozen canceled Wednesday. Most of them are departing flights. A similar...
AZFamily
While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.
fox10phoenix.com
1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix
It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
visitusaparks.com
Three Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet
Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
bestattractions.org
Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona
There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
AZFamily
Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona
Wednesday will be the longest night of the year as we welcome the winter solstice
PHOENIX — Wednesday night will be the longest night of the year in Arizona. That's because Dec. 21 is the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. It also marks the beginning of winter, which officially began at 2:48 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday. Since the summer solstice back on...
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
AZFamily
Beautiful Christmas Weather Forecast
Highs will be in the low 60s on Wednesday with a 60% chance for rain. At this point, our rain chances look pretty high for the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Christmas weekend highs expected around 70 degrees around Phoenix. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST. |. There...
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
AZFamily
Here's why you can't burn your fireplace in Maricopa County on Christmas
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023
Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
