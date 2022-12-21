ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

SignalsAZ

Sky Harbor First Airport to Offer Autonomous Vehicle Service

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has set another milestone today with Waymo launching fully autonomous vehicle service to the general public at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrived today at the 44th Street and Washington PHX Sky Train® Station via a Waymo vehicle to launch the new service. This set a global milestone as Phoenix Sky Harbor became the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take a Waymo autonomous vehicle as a means of transportation to and from the airport.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Delays, cancelations at Phoenix airport as storm approaches

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) - A looming winter storm will sweep across much of the country this holiday week and is already having an impact at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. AZFamily.com reports nearly 50 delayed flights and almost a dozen canceled Wednesday. Most of them are departing flights. A similar...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix

It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
visitusaparks.com

Three Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet

Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
ARIZONA STATE
bestattractions.org

Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona

There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona

Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood. Police are looking for this man who was caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood and then drove away in a light-colored 4-door sedan. He's described as having a medium build, standing 5'9" to 5'10", with red hair.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Beautiful Christmas Weather Forecast

Highs will be in the low 60s on Wednesday with a 60% chance for rain. At this point, our rain chances look pretty high for the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Christmas weekend highs expected around 70 degrees around Phoenix. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST. |. There...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season

Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
SURPRISE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023

Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ

