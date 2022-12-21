Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, breaks record low
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees, breaking the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989. According to the National Weather Service, the new record low is the the 21st time since March 1, 1937 that the daily high temperature was 32 degrees of less.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Water System critical water notice due to freezing temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water System has issued a critical water notice urging residents to shut off water to decrease any risk of water lines bursting due to the arctic cold front. Leak options:. - Turn off at shutoff. - Turn water off at meter via water key.
Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
abcnews4.com
Free rides Christmas Day at Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. It's CARTA's way of giving back to the community. "It's our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering...
abcnews4.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
abcnews4.com
Free hot meals, clothing, & more at North Charleston Community Resource Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — On Dec. 26, the Community Resource Center at North Charleston will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The resource center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. Hot meals, winter clothing, baby necessities, transportation to night shelters and medical facilities will be provided.
live5news.com
Passengers run into delays and cancellations at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past 24 hours, 19 flights have been canceled at the Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware. This comes as many people are trying to get back home for the holidays. At the same time, winter storms are sweeping across the country. As of...
live5news.com
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System is issuing critical notice to its customers as they deal with leaks and capacity problems. Water officials say that over 400 customers have reported their pipes have busted or frozen because of the cold overnight temperatures. This has caused the pipes to actively leak, according to Charleston Water System spokesperson Mike Saia.
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant firefighter scales USS Yorktown to propose to girlfriend
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The season of joy and celebration is taking on new meaning for one Mount Pleasant firefighter. Nick Putskey proposed to his girlfriend, Katey Young, a teacher at Westview Primary Elementary, Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends atop the USS Yorktown. “We’ve been on...
counton2.com
Massive C-17 formation to fly over Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 5, 2023, over a dozen C-17s from Joint Base Charleston will participate in the base’s largest flyover since 2017. The formation will take off from base get in formation, then pass over the Ravenel Bridge around 11:00 a.m. Onlookers should expect the...
charlestondaily.net
14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K
Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
abcnews4.com
Water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street, units on scene
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are assisting with a water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. Charleston police advise finding an alternative route due to flooding, as temperatures can lead the water to ice.
Uptown Hospitality Group to open 2nd Bodega location in 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023. The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston. Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with […]
charlestondaily.net
150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M
Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to water main break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
abcnews4.com
Lanes closed on Septima Clark Parkway for crash involving pedestrian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiple lanes are closed on Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, the Charleston Police Department shared just before 5 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is down to one lane on either side, police say. Officers are on...
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
abcnews4.com
'Snowing' in Charleston: Dad and son making the most out of artic cold front
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "Well when it's cold, we make snow." A Charleston dad and son decided to have some fun on this below freezing holiday weekend. Bradley O'Mara brought a white Christmas to the Palmetto state using a snow machine. O'Mara's son is indulging in the fun, shoveling...
