Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Passengers run into delays and cancellations at Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past 24 hours, 19 flights have been canceled at the Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware. This comes as many people are trying to get back home for the holidays. At the same time, winter storms are sweeping across the country. As of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System is issuing critical notice to its customers as they deal with leaks and capacity problems. Water officials say that over 400 customers have reported their pipes have busted or frozen because of the cold overnight temperatures. This has caused the pipes to actively leak, according to Charleston Water System spokesperson Mike Saia.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant firefighter scales USS Yorktown to propose to girlfriend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The season of joy and celebration is taking on new meaning for one Mount Pleasant firefighter. Nick Putskey proposed to his girlfriend, Katey Young, a teacher at Westview Primary Elementary, Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends atop the USS Yorktown. “We’ve been on...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Massive C-17 formation to fly over Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 5, 2023, over a dozen C-17s from Joint Base Charleston will participate in the base’s largest flyover since 2017. The formation will take off from base get in formation, then pass over the Ravenel Bridge around 11:00 a.m. Onlookers should expect the...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K

Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Uptown Hospitality Group to open 2nd Bodega location in 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023.  The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston.  Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M

Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes closed on Septima Clark Parkway for crash involving pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiple lanes are closed on Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, the Charleston Police Department shared just before 5 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is down to one lane on either side, police say. Officers are on...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

