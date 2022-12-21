Read full article on original website
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams’ second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a longstanding bet between these good friends. “I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” Wagner said with a grin. “It was cool to do that. It was cool to pick him off as well on Christmas. I appreciate the presents.” Wagner’s holiday cheer was only part of a comprehensive thrashing delivered by the Super Bowl champions who haven’t given up on their lost season just yet.
Joe Burrow Receives Big Praise From Bill Belichick Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win their seventh-straight game when they play the Patriots on Saturday afternoon. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick is familiar with great quarterback play. He had nothing but praise for Bengals' star Joe Burrow. “First of all he’s tough. He’ll stand in there...
Packers need only 3 more results to clinch playoff spot in NFC
On Nov. 27, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and falling to 4-8. Fast forward almost a month, and the Packers are exiting Christmas Day needing only three individual results to clinch a playoff berth. In an incredible turnaround, the Packers have...
Jaguars vs Jets: Evan Engram Shines Bright in Primetime
Evan Engram has done it again. Engram paced the Jaguars' receiving corps in his triumphant return to Metlife Stadium with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards. The tight end put his speed and physicality on constant display, making life tough for the Jets linebackers in coverage and providing solid blocking on running plays.
Colts Officially Eliminated from Playoffs, What’s Next In Indianapolis?
The Indianapolis Colts were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night after the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the New York Jets 19-3. There weren't many Colts fans who had hope of their 4-9-1 team making the playoffs, but for the second year in a row, it was the Jaguars who closed the door.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
Saints Defense Looks to Pounce on Erratic Browns Passing Attack
The New Orleans Saints trek north to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Saturday afternoon game on Christmas Eve. New Orleans (5-9) needs a win to maintain their slim playoff chances, as do the 6-8 Browns. Weather is expected to affect both offenses on Saturday. A winter storm is...
Steelers WRs Diontae Johnson, George Pickens Return to Field for Final Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without either of their starting wide receivers after their second practice of Week 16, listing one as questionable for the game against the Las Vegas. Raiders. Diontae Johnson did not practice all week due to a turf toe injury but did return to the...
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
Jim Moore: The Seahawks aren’t that good, but they aren’t that bad, and that’s the problem
The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a two-touchdown defeat to Kansas City but remain surprisingly optimistic about their playoff chances. I get it because they’re mathematically very much alive and their schedule is easier than the Commanders’ and Giants’, the two teams they’re chasing to earn a wild-card berth.
Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In Latest 2021 NFL Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth...
Jack Conklin’s Extension a Surprise, But Perhaps it Shouldn’t Be
Between coming off of a major knee injury and the cost involved, it seemed the Cleveland Browns might be content to allow tackle Jack Conklin hit free agency and see him sign elsewhere, perhaps recouping a handsome compensatory prize. The Browns opted to keep him, which is surprising, but maybe it shouldn't be.
NFL Draft Profile: Fred Payton, Quarterback, Mercer Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans vs. Titans Christmas Eve Preview: Division Clash. By Bri Amaranthus Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Christmas Eve Groundhog Day early for Seahawks. They can’t recover in 24-10 loss at Chiefs
Christmas Eve began as Groundhog Day for the Seahawks. Despite multiple chances to, they never recovered. Penalties, long yardage on third downs and the inability to stop the run were why Seattle trailed Kansas City 17-0 early then lost 24-10 Saturday to the AFC West-champion Kansas City Chiefs in 1-degree wind chill inside Arrowhead Stadium.
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will once again be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 16 AFC showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, who continues to linger a knee injury...
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
