ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

Kersey man busted for trying to steal catalytic converters, police say

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3eo7_0jqQMw4E00

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars after police say he tried stealing multiple catalytic converters on Halloween.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct 31, police responded to a reported theft of catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in a parking lot along Million Dollar Highway. Police conducted multiple interviews and discovered a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was at the scene during the crime, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers were then able to determine that Codey Colson, 29, was in possession of the motorcycle at the time of the crime.

At the scene, police also discovered cutting tools that they believe were used to cut the catalytic converter from the vehicles. They found three vehicles with damage to their exhaust which they estimate will cost $7,238.78 in repairs, according to court documents. Police said the value of two catalytic converters and one muffler/resonator totaled $4,413.10.

Colson was arrested for attempting to steal the catalytic converters and is currently in Elk County Prison facing felony criminal mischief along with multiple theft-related misdemeanors.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Colson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wpxz1041fm.com

KERSEY MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

An Elk County man was arrested after police say he tried stealing multiple catalytic converters on Halloween. Reports say 29 year old Codey Colson of Kersey was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converters valued at more than $4,400. He is currently in the Elk County Jail facing...
KERSEY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing felony theft charges for reportedly selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, December 20.
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Inmate Caught on Camera Throwing Cups of Water onto Security Camera

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Inmate Recorded Throwing Cups of Water on Security Camera. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a dispatch to the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township referencing an inmate causing damage to a security camera within the jail cell.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Kicking Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Door, Stealing Her Vehicle

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – According to police, an Oil City man kicked down his ex-girlfriend’s door, grabbed her car keys, and stole her vehicle late Sunday night. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Tyler Michael O’Laughlin on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Dies In Crash With Military Vehicle: Police

A 78-year-old man died at the scene of a crash involving a military tactical vehicle on a Pennsylvania highway on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The unidentified man had pulled his vehicle in front of the military vehicle at the intersection of State Route 879/Clearfield Curwensville Highway and Spruce Street on Dec. 21 around 9 a.m., area police say.
CLEARFIELD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of stealing urn with children’s ashes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An urn with the ashes of a child in it was reportedly stolen from an Altoona woman and used as collateral by her ex. Police were called to a home on Beale Avenue in November after a woman alleged that her ex, 28-year-old Brandol Miller, forced his way into her apartment […]
ALTOONA, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Pennsylvania man jailed, faces 69 criminal counts in Potter County

Pennsylvania State Police say on Thursday they arrested Howard Justin Foulkrod, 47, of Sabinsville following an incident in Hector Township (Potter County). He was charged by Troopers with 69 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. He was arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski and remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for January 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. According to court records, Foulkrod has been arrested nine other times in Potter and Tioga counties.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY MAN FOUND GUILTY IN AUGUST 2021 INCIDENT INVOLVING METH

A Homer City man was found guilty of charges related to an incident in August of 2021. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced on Tuesday that 31-year-old Charles Ross of Homer City was found guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to cause or causing bodily injury to a state trooper and resisting arrest. Police say on August 7th of last year, state troopers were called out for an intoxicated and erratic individual near the Blairsville Eagles club. Ross told police that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and then tried to run across the highway in an effort to get himself hit by a car. When police took him into custody, he resisted a rest for a lengthy period of time and attempted to kick state troopers, eventually hitting one in the face.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED

More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged in $7,600 home improvement fraud

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly taking $7,600 from a woman to replace her roof but never doing the job. Altoona police have charged 47-year-old Benjamin Townsend after allegedly taking a $500 cash deposit from an Altoona woman and then cashing a $7,100 check the next morning to replace […]
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Running Her Vehicle Off Road in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars with bail denied for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and running her car off the road on Monday. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Antonya Jerome Campbell, of Oil City, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in Clearfield County crash involving military vehicle

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Wednesday in a crash that involved a military vehicle in Clearfield County, according to police. Borough police said in a news release that Clearfield EMS were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash at the State Route 879 and Spruce Street intersection at 9:11 a.m. A preliminary investigation was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping Faces Hearing Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man who is accused of attempted kidnapping and burglary stemming from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a family at their West Front Street, Oil City residence. According to court documents, a...
OIL CITY, PA
abc23.com

10th Ave Fatal Accident Update

The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy