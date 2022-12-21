Tariq Woolen got a message from Mom, one you don’t blow off. “She texted me and said it was an emergency, to call her,” Woolen said. It was. Crazy awesome, for Nola Davis and everyone who has known Woolen since he was at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas. For everyone who has been there for him through his time barely playing as a deep-reserve wide receiver at an upstart program, the University of Texas-San Antonio, to now.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO