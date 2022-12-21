Read full article on original website
Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?
Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
'Outstanding' Mayfield orchestrates Rams' dominant victory
Thrilled that the Rams were able 'to play a complete game,' Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield orchestrated a dominant 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, his second victory in three starts for his new club.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday’s Celtics-Timberwolves Tilt
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Friday night. Boston welcomes the Minnesota Timberwolves to TD Garden as it looks to snap its three-game losing streak. Over the last three games, the Celtics have lost two matchups against the Orlando Magic and fell against the Indiana Pacers at home 117-112.
Brittney Griner’s Story Will Reverberate Far Past 2022
As 2022 wraps up, SI staffers Jon Wertheim and Chris Almeida will discuss some of the themes of the year in sports. So far, they've covered sportswashing, what did and didn't change during a wild year in college sports, the new formula for removing problematic owners, and Amazon's entry into the broadcasting market. Up today: the ripple effects of Brittney Griner's detention in Russia.
Mom, Dad, UTSA, Seahawks proud of humble, appreciative Tariq Woolen, rookie makes Pro Bowl
Tariq Woolen got a message from Mom, one you don’t blow off. “She texted me and said it was an emergency, to call her,” Woolen said. It was. Crazy awesome, for Nola Davis and everyone who has known Woolen since he was at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas. For everyone who has been there for him through his time barely playing as a deep-reserve wide receiver at an upstart program, the University of Texas-San Antonio, to now.
Report: Dodgers Expected to Release RHP Trevor Bauer
After a long wait, the news dropped on Thursday that suspended pitcher Trevor Bauer would be suspended no more. An independent arbitrator reduced the 324 game suspension MLB handed down in April to 194 games. Bauer served 144 games of that 194 during the 2022 season. The difference is being made up on time served while he was on administrative leave.
