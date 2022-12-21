Read full article on original website
A Year in Review- Family & Community Health by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many as they have experienced loss, financial issues, illness, breakdown of relationships and other hardships in 2022. However, we all know that happiness and daylight always return, no matter what! Keep the faith!
Agricultural 4H A Year in Review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Dr. Mario Villarino- County Extension Agent -Agriculture and Natural Resources. 4 -H Agriculture and Natural Resources projects are an important component of the county 4-H program in Texas. Currently, sixty three percent of Texas 4-H members are enrolled in a livestock project . These projects provide youth with subject matter education , as well as valuable learning experiences , character education and leadership skills critical for youth .
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/20
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. Ask your provider for a referral.
Wreaths Across America 2022
Wreaths Across America came to several local cemeteries to lay wreaths at the graves of Hopkins County soldiers. Pictured: City Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Greenview Cemetery in Brashear. Greenview 143 veterans honored. Organized: Jan Kimmel. Speakers: Chris Utt, veteran USMC and Justin Darrow, US Navy. Photos by Kacey Chicas and...
Obituary for Pat Honeycutt
Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83 of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022 at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat...
NETBIO sells 4,449 in December with 1/4 over internet
Producers sold 4,449 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the December Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) Calf and Yearling Sale held Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission. A total of 171 producer/members of NETBIO consigned and sold cattle in the sale. When the sale was over,...
Land Tracts for Sale That Multiple Generations Can Enjoy
Plenty of tracts are available for your whole family to enjoy for generations to come. Below are just some of the ones in and around Hopkins County. 🏡. 1. Northern Hopkins County. Perfect wooded mix of rugged, mature oaks and well manicured pastures on 107 acres with North Caney Creek...
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Symposium 2022
The 15th Annual North East Texas Economic Outlook Conference was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Economic Development Corporation brought in Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson to speak to business leaders from around the area about issues facing employers in today’s market. The event was catered by Brasher Catering.
SSISD board briefs for December 16, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 12, 2022. A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band were recognized for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. Lidia Mejia and Ana...
EAST TEXAS DIY WEDDING EXPO
The East Tx DIY Wedding Expo is your RoadMap to the Altar coming to Sulphur Springs on March 18, 2023. Our show is a twist on a traditional bridal show. I want to help couples to save where they can to spend $ where they want while showcasing local talent. There are so many incredible event businesses in our community and deserve to shine and I wanted to help.
Obituary for Stephen Wilburn
Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
Obituary for Eddie Wheeler
Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
Kiwanis, Lions build Cumby ramp
The Kiwanis club built another ramp in Cumby this Saturday. The Lion’s Club also helped with the construction of the sections before installation. For more information please visit TexasRamps.com. Contributed by Allison Libby-Thesing.
Livestock and forage education year-in-review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Livestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas Hosts Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala themed Stilettos and Stetsons in 2023
The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, although the names...
Obituary for Betty Taylor
Graveside service for Betty Taylor, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev. Don Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15th at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
Obituary for Ken Self
Funeral service for Ken Self, age 56 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
TxDOT Road Report for 12/8
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 12/9: Christmas safety reminders
After recently spending a couple of hours with six very nice firemen, I thought I should share a few simple safety reminders with you. Here are some situations that could occur during the holidays. Carbon Monoxide: This is what caused two fire trucks and crew to visit me. We think...
