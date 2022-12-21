ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies' Danny Green says on ESPN he hopes to return before All-Star break

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't given many updates on Danny Green's recovery, but Green gave the best timetable Friday night during the team's game with the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on ESPN's broadcast to start the second quarter, Green said he's looking to return from his knee injury before the All-Star break in February. Green also said that he practiced 1-on-1 drills earlier that day for the first time this season. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing

Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?

Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.

