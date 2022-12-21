Read full article on original website
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Lakers’ Trade Interest In Knicks’ Cam Reddish Is Heating Up
There has been a lot of pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade to upgrade the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this NBA season to help them turn back into a playoff team. Rob Pelinka has said that he will do whatever it takes to make the team a winner, but the kind of trade they have been seeking has yet to materialize.
Memphis Grizzlies' Danny Green says on ESPN he hopes to return before All-Star break
The Memphis Grizzlies haven't given many updates on Danny Green's recovery, but Green gave the best timetable Friday night during the team's game with the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on ESPN's broadcast to start the second quarter, Green said he's looking to return from his knee injury before the All-Star break in February. Green also said that he practiced 1-on-1 drills earlier that day for the first time this season. ...
FOX Sports
Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing
Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers
DALLAS — (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that...
Tri-City Herald
Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?
Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Indiana Pacers could be without one of their key cogs tonight against the Miami Heat. The team listed guard Tyrese Haliburton as questionable because of a sore wrist. His status will be updated during pregame. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 8 p.m., ET. Where: Miami. TV: Bally Sports...
Tri-City Herald
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday’s Celtics-Timberwolves Tilt
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Friday night. Boston welcomes the Minnesota Timberwolves to TD Garden as it looks to snap its three-game losing streak. Over the last three games, the Celtics have lost two matchups against the Orlando Magic and fell against the Indiana Pacers at home 117-112.
Yardbarker
Report: Pacers guard Buddy Hield drawing trade interest from other teams
Much of the talk surrounding the Indiana Pacers this trade season has been about who the team could acquire in trades and the future of center Myles Turner. But another name should be added into the conversation, according to a recent report from Shams Charania in The Athletic: Buddy Hield.
Without best players, No. 17 LSU, Purdue look to adjust in Citrus Bowl
Brian Kelly understands Ryan Walters’ situation. It was just over a year ago that Kelly had just been hired as
Miami Heat Are The Lone Semifinalist Not Featured On Christmas Day Slate
Several NBA superstars and top teams will showcase their skills on national television for the Christmas Day games. Despite making the conference finals last year, they won't be part of the lineup. The Heat are the only semifinalist at home for the holiday. Heat forward Jimmy Butler viewed the scheduling...
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
