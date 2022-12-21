Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 306 of the invasion
Blasts were heard at Russia’s Engels airbase hundreds of miles from frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday. The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that two explosions took place. The Russian news outlet Baza, citing local residents, said air raid sirens were wailing and an explosion was heard. The Guardian was not been able to immediately verify the reports. The airbase, near the city of Saratov, is about 730km (450 miles) south-east of Moscow.
Revelations about Twitter-intel ties raise questions about Big Tech, other sites
The Twitter Files have provided stunning confirmation of a Deep State-Big Tech conspiracy to censor ideas and individuals deemed harmful to their shared ends — from protecting Joe Biden’s candidacy for president to draconian COVID-19 lockdowns — under the pretext of national security or public health. But Twitter was far from the only platform with the motive and means to purge dissenting voices from establishment orthodoxy. Nor was it the only such platform with a “Trust and Safety” (read: “censorship”) team helmed by former US intelligence officials, which met regularly with their former security-state employers to combat “misinformation” in the run-up...
Trump Declares Himself 'Clairvoyant'; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong
He apparently also missed the FBI searching Mar-a-Lago for documents he had stashed there.
Fishersville man attempting to negotiate plea deal in Capitol riots case
WASHINGTON — A Fishersville man facing numerous charges of violence in connection with the 2021 Capitol riots entered into negotiations last month with the federal government in an effort to reach a plea deal, according to court records. Jeffrey McKellop, 56, has been held in jail since his arrest...
Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan median line
China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which...
