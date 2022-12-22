ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

New York Post

I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner

A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family.  She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
DogTime

Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’

We know you love your dog, but that doesn’t mean you love all dogs, right? It’s OK. You can admit it. We also wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to share space – much less a Thanksgiving meal – with a shedding dog. But maybe don’t share those feelings with the internet, especially after […] The post Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’ appeared first on DogTime.
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Mary Duncan

Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
The Independent

Workers reveal how dying their hair forced bosses to stop blaming them for hair in customers’ food

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that she dyed her hair blue in order to stop her boss from blaming her for customers finding hair in their food.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum r/pettyrevenge, Reddit user u/throwaway7261518993 explained how their boss had immediately blamed them for getting hair in customers’ food. In retaliation, the worker dyed their brown hair blue to avoid blame.“I used to work for a sandwich shop,” the Reddit post began. “All the other employees there were Indian women with very long black hair. Mine was sort of similar I...
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Indy100

Woman puts up witty sign in response to neighbour's lavish Christmas lights

'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics. One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street. The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house. College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage. The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
BBC

Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm

A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
