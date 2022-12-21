ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Times

Father Pens Book Celebrating Successful Sons, Young Black Men

Positive Black males and fathers do exist, but oftentimes mugshots and unsettling statistics about Black men push to the top of breaking news reports. “You don’t see much coverage of excellence and Black sons. There are young black men out there that don’t get the spotlight on them that are doing good. There are productive black youth in this community,” Duane Bumpass said, mentioning the prevalence of negative images.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve

A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore students taught proper etiquette at hotel luncheon

BALTIMORE -- Nearly 100 Baltimore students got a special lunch in Fells Point, learning the art of fine dining. But, they learned more than just which fork to use. They learned skills for their future careers. Students from elementary to high school learned from an etiquette expert at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel important techniques, including where to put your napkin and which fork and spoon to use for each course.Milos Hall, a freshman at Renaissance Academy High School, told WJZ she never thought she'd have this experience."It's nice to know how to use your forks when and why, how to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022

From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A frigid Christmas Day

BALTIMORE -- Merry Christmas to all and cheers to the last candle of Hanukkah being lit tonight. The Menorah fully glowing will be a sight to see. The weather certainly was more comfortable on Sunday than it was during the previous two days. Although it is still cold outside, the brutal wind chill of Friday and yesterday is in the rearview mirror. This afternoon, it was even possible to feel the warmth of the sun.Throughout the evening the thermometer will gradually drop from the near 30 degrees it reached at mid-afternoon to an overnight low of 16 degrees, which is a few...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
BALTIMORE, MD

