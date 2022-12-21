Read full article on original website
WUSA
Prince George's Co. family spreads holiday cheer with grand light display
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at one home in Prince George's County. The Eaton family has once again gone all out on decorating their home for the holidays. James and Sarah Eaton say the tradition of filling their front yard...
A minister's journey from dealing drugs to preaching the gospel
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — On Christmas Eve, Kim Belle thinks about his past. "We've seen fights in front of our house," he recalled. "I've seen people get stabbed. I've seen dead bodies in the ground." He spent his early years in the 1960's, living in the Kenilworth area...
Baltimore Times
Father Pens Book Celebrating Successful Sons, Young Black Men
Positive Black males and fathers do exist, but oftentimes mugshots and unsettling statistics about Black men push to the top of breaking news reports. “You don’t see much coverage of excellence and Black sons. There are young black men out there that don’t get the spotlight on them that are doing good. There are productive black youth in this community,” Duane Bumpass said, mentioning the prevalence of negative images.
Let's Ride to Work program offering a ride to redemption for Baltimore man
It's a story of redemption still being written. After spending 40 years in prison, Donald Braxton is proud to share his story of defying the odds years after his murder conviction.
Cherry Hill gave back to families in need at fourth annual Winter Wonderland
In Cherry Hill, they were also spreading some cheer for families at the restoring inner city hope or the rich program.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland boy goes viral, gets shoutout from Mariah Carey for singing her song
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Maryland boy is going viral for his rendition of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" -- so viral that Carey herself even gave him a shoutout. Kevin "Knox" Johnson, a fourth grader at Bedford Elementary School in Pikesville who has autism, sang...
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
NBC Washington
Maryland Charity Pleads for Last-Minute Donations to Get Christmas Presents for 480 Kids
With Christmas just days away, a Maryland charity is making a public push for last-minute donations. The non-profit Unity Services is working with three Maryland churches to give gifts to 300 local families this holiday season, but due to a shortage with their distributor, they didn't receive any items for kids ages 8 to 15 years old.
Crofton college grad defies the odds, fought through 3 learning disabilities
When Taylor Quarto was born, she was so small, that the nurse carried her in the pouch of her nurses jackets to care for her. She was bleeding on both sides of her brain.
foxbaltimore.com
Movie Producer is Putting Baltimore and the DMV on the Map
Tarek "Terk" Stevens had a dynamic 2022 with the release of "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" and other projects. He says 2023 will be even bigger.
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve
A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
WJLA
PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National Hospital in DC dress up for Christmas
WASHINGTON (7News) — With Christmas just days away, the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. gifted the community with adorable photos of NICU babies dressed up for the holidays. To spread the joy, thanks to the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, hospital staff dressed up 10 precious...
Baltimore students taught proper etiquette at hotel luncheon
BALTIMORE -- Nearly 100 Baltimore students got a special lunch in Fells Point, learning the art of fine dining. But, they learned more than just which fork to use. They learned skills for their future careers. Students from elementary to high school learned from an etiquette expert at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel important techniques, including where to put your napkin and which fork and spoon to use for each course.Milos Hall, a freshman at Renaissance Academy High School, told WJZ she never thought she'd have this experience."It's nice to know how to use your forks when and why, how to...
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Wbaltv.com
The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022
From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
Maryland Weather: A frigid Christmas Day
BALTIMORE -- Merry Christmas to all and cheers to the last candle of Hanukkah being lit tonight. The Menorah fully glowing will be a sight to see. The weather certainly was more comfortable on Sunday than it was during the previous two days. Although it is still cold outside, the brutal wind chill of Friday and yesterday is in the rearview mirror. This afternoon, it was even possible to feel the warmth of the sun.Throughout the evening the thermometer will gradually drop from the near 30 degrees it reached at mid-afternoon to an overnight low of 16 degrees, which is a few...
Wbaltv.com
Selling things online? Do the transaction at safe place, police say
JESSUP, Md. — Police have a warning for anyone buying last-minute gifts on Facebook Marketplace. Anne Arundel County police are advising people to ensure the transaction is done in a safe place. The warning comes after a man was assaulted and robbed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jessup. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
