wmay.com
Illinois Announces Plans For New Cannabis Dispensary Lottery
Illinois is getting ready for another lottery to hand out cannabis dispensary licenses. 55 licenses will be awarded early to next year to applicants under the state’s social equity program, open to businesses where the majority ownership comes from areas disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. The state plans to begin accepting applications on January 30th for a two week period.
wmay.com
Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Illinois Pensions To Divest From Russia
Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to divest Illinois pension funds from financial holdings with Russian banks. Pritzker says that as the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, he stands with the people of Ukraine against what he calls Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Less than one...
