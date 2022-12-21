Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's big stories of 2022: A year in review
Marylanders made history throughout 2022 in politics, sports, health, business and more. Many firsts were made in Maryland throughout the year, culminating with the first African Americans elected governor and attorney general; the first woman of color elected lieutenant governor, who is also the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland; and the first woman elected comptroller.
Wbaltv.com
Warming centers open across Baltimore amid subzero wind chills
Amid subzero wind chills, Maryland's local leaders raced to get the most vulnerable populations somewhere warm. | MORE: How the storm is affecting the rest of the country. Anne Arundel County (410-768-5522) Baltimore City (443-984-9540, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Baltimore County (410-887-8463, or 410-583-9398 after business hours) Harford County...
Let's Ride to Work program offering a ride to redemption for Baltimore man
It's a story of redemption still being written. After spending 40 years in prison, Donald Braxton is proud to share his story of defying the odds years after his murder conviction.
Franciscan Center of Baltimore holds '24-hours of Feeding' event
One nonprofit is working non-stop....literally right now..... to feed the homeless. The Franciscan Center of Baltimore is already deep into their 24-hour mission.
Cherry Hill gave back to families in need at fourth annual Winter Wonderland
In Cherry Hill, they were also spreading some cheer for families at the restoring inner city hope or the rich program.
Business Monthly
These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland
The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Wbaltv.com
Operation Bless Baltimore collects, distributes food, clothes, toys to people in need
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland converged Thursday as part of Operation Bless Baltimore, a community policing-led initiative. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and federal and state officials announced the operation's results, saying that from Sept. 12 through Dec. 16, they collected and distributed 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 worth of clothing and $7,000 worth of toys to support needy families.
A minister's journey from dealing drugs to preaching the gospel
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — On Christmas Eve, Kim Belle thinks about his past. "We've seen fights in front of our house," he recalled. "I've seen people get stabbed. I've seen dead bodies in the ground." He spent his early years in the 1960's, living in the Kenilworth area...
Baltimore Times
The UofM School of Pharmacy and Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Nurturing a Community Seed that Continues to Flourish
This is Part 2 of a 2-Part Series highlighting the partnership between Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church where the Rev. Franklin Lance is Senior Pastor, and the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy’s PATIENTS Program is headed by Dr. C. Daniel Mullins. The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police gives life-saving info for mental health crisis during holidays
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department is sharing life-saving information for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis during the holiday season. The department says that if you or someone you know is faced with a mental health issue contact suicide-prevention and crisis counselor by dialing 988.
Baltimore students taught proper etiquette at hotel luncheon
BALTIMORE -- Nearly 100 Baltimore students got a special lunch in Fells Point, learning the art of fine dining. But, they learned more than just which fork to use. They learned skills for their future careers. Students from elementary to high school learned from an etiquette expert at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel important techniques, including where to put your napkin and which fork and spoon to use for each course.Milos Hall, a freshman at Renaissance Academy High School, told WJZ she never thought she'd have this experience."It's nice to know how to use your forks when and why, how to...
wypr.org
Here’s how to help Baltimore City’s most vulnerable residents during a ‘brutally cold’ holiday
Editors note: Make sure you've got the whole story! Click on the audio link to hear the names of individuals who died so far and what Baltimore City leaders are doing to stop the trend. More than 100 people without permanent shelter experiencing homelessness have already died this year in...
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Faidley's continues holiday tradition, will move to new location in 2023
Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Christmas Caroling, Xmas Party, Last Chance for Inner Harbor Christmas Village, and more.
Snow is on the way, cookies are fresh out of the oven, and holiday cheer is in the air. However you are spending the weekend, Baltimore has plenty of events to mark the occasion. From Christmas caroling and other musical performances, to the final days of the traditional German Christmas...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
WJLA
Baltimore city under code blue alert, temperatures drop to single digits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently under a code blue alert because of frigid temperatures dropping to single digits along with wind child falling below 0 degrees. This alert indicates an increased risk of injuries due to the cold or possibly death from exposure to extreme weather. Code...
Baltimore Times
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
