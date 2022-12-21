Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Related
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kobe Bryant’s Christmas record vs. Mavs
After a sudden burst of life, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to win games again this season. Losing Anthony Davis indefinitely has hurt the team the way most expect. They have needed LeBron James to be near-invincible to win their last few games. James isn’t superhuman, though, as he has been dealing with various […] The post Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kobe Bryant’s Christmas record vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
Sixers star James Harden responds to Rockets reunion report
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb all over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas by reporting James Harden’s supposed interest in a potential Houston Rockets reunion in the offseason if things don’t work out in Philly. The report dropped shortly before the Sixers played the New York Knicks to tip off the NBA’s Christmas festivities, and Harden was then naturally asked about it.
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
LeBron James single-handedly carrying Lakers in Christmas day loss vs. Mavs has NBA Twitter pissed
The Los Angeles Lakers wasted a vintage LeBron James performance on Christmas day as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks marched on to a 124-115 victory. LeBron looked like a man on a mission in this one, dropping a game-high 38 points as he did all he can to carry his team to victory. In the end, it was all for nothing.
Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is now eligible for a contract extension, but whether he would ultimately stay a Luka Doncic teammate for years to come or not remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Wood gave Mavs fans an optimistic outlook for his chances to stay with the team beyond the 2022-23 NBA season, per […] The post Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Christmas Odds: Suns vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Phoenix Suns (19-14) visit the Denver Nuggets (20-11) in a Christmas Day matchup. Action tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nuggets prediction and pick. Phoenix enters Sunday’s matchup after losing back-to-back home games but still sits in fourth place in...
Sixers star James Harden doubles down on out-of-nowhere Rockets trade rumors
James Harden is considering a move back to the Houston Rockets — at least according to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was asked to comment on these shocking trade rumors, and Harden had a pretty strong response to the whispers. Right before the Sixers’...
Baker Mayfield leads LA to historic Christmas Day feat vs Broncos not seen in NFL before
A few weeks ago, Baker Mayfield had no exact idea where he would land after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers. On Christmas Day, he found himself leading the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory against a team that had a quarterback with a whole lot safer financial outlook in the NFL.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s true feelings on beating LeBron James on Christmas Day
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic showed his respect and admiration for LeBron James after beating the Los Angeles Lakers star during their Christmas Day showdown. Doncic and co. erased an 11-point halftime deficit and turned it into a 19-point lead after dropping 51 points on LeBron and the Lakers in the third quarter. The Mavs eventually sealed the 124-115 win, piling more misery on the Purple and Gold who have now lost their fourth straight outing.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James ranks Dirk Nowitzki on ‘greatest international NBA players ever’
LeBron James has Dirk Nowitzki atop his international NBA player power rankings. Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks — preceded by the unveiling of Dirk’s statue outside American Airlines Center — LeBron waxed on Dirk’s legacy, his historical standing, and what made him so impossible to defend. “Dirk is […] The post LeBron James ranks Dirk Nowitzki on ‘greatest international NBA players ever’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ cryptic message signals fears for Lakers turnaround
The Los Angeles Lakers struggle to rebound the basketball, but they have somewhat rebounded from early-season rough patches on a few occasions. LeBron James isn’t sure they can do it again. For one half, the Lakers’ Christmas Day matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was a merry affair for Darvin Ham’s team. Their […] The post LeBron James’ cryptic message signals fears for Lakers turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG
Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Murphy III hilarious reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing game-tying 3
The New Orleans Pelicans have managed to win two straight games without Zion Williamson while he was in health and safety protocols. Williamson is due back on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, but the Pelicans depth has shown in these two wins. In the second of those two wins on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pelicans barely managed to escape with a victory after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misfired on the potential game-tying three-point shot. It was Pelicans second-year wing Trey Murphy III who inadvertently set Gilgeous-Alexander up for the shot when instead of securing the rebound, he batted out the ball to the perimeter and right into Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands. After the game, he breathed a sigh of relief as the shot did not fall as per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.
Jayson Tatum’s utter dominance over Giannis, Bucks solidifies MVP bid
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were not in a giving mood on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks in their confrontation at TD Garden. The Celtics blew out the Bucks 139-118, and Tatum got the best of Giannis Antetokounmpo by outscoring him 41-27. Looking like an MVP @jaytatum0 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QTv9jgTYGJ — Celtics on NBC […] The post Jayson Tatum’s utter dominance over Giannis, Bucks solidifies MVP bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0