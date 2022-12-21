The New Orleans Pelicans have managed to win two straight games without Zion Williamson while he was in health and safety protocols. Williamson is due back on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, but the Pelicans depth has shown in these two wins. In the second of those two wins on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pelicans barely managed to escape with a victory after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misfired on the potential game-tying three-point shot. It was Pelicans second-year wing Trey Murphy III who inadvertently set Gilgeous-Alexander up for the shot when instead of securing the rebound, he batted out the ball to the perimeter and right into Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands. After the game, he breathed a sigh of relief as the shot did not fall as per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO