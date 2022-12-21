ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kobe Bryant’s Christmas record vs. Mavs

After a sudden burst of life, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to win games again this season. Losing Anthony Davis indefinitely has hurt the team the way most expect. They have needed LeBron James to be near-invincible to win their last few games. James isn’t superhuman, though, as he has been dealing with various […] The post Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kobe Bryant’s Christmas record vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice

The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star James Harden responds to Rockets reunion report

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb all over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas by reporting James Harden’s supposed interest in a potential Houston Rockets reunion in the offseason if things don’t work out in Philly. The report dropped shortly before the Sixers played the New York Knicks to tip off the NBA’s Christmas festivities, and Harden was then naturally asked about it.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets

LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is now eligible for a contract extension, but whether he would ultimately stay a Luka Doncic teammate for years to come or not remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Wood gave Mavs fans an optimistic outlook for his chances to stay with the team beyond the 2022-23 NBA season, per […] The post Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s true feelings on beating LeBron James on Christmas Day

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic showed his respect and admiration for LeBron James after beating the Los Angeles Lakers star during their Christmas Day showdown. Doncic and co. erased an 11-point halftime deficit and turned it into a 19-point lead after dropping 51 points on LeBron and the Lakers in the third quarter. The Mavs eventually sealed the 124-115 win, piling more misery on the Purple and Gold who have now lost their fourth straight outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James ranks Dirk Nowitzki on ‘greatest international NBA players ever’

LeBron James has Dirk Nowitzki atop his international NBA player power rankings. Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks — preceded by the unveiling of Dirk’s statue outside American Airlines Center — LeBron waxed on Dirk’s legacy, his historical standing, and what made him so impossible to defend. “Dirk is […] The post LeBron James ranks Dirk Nowitzki on ‘greatest international NBA players ever’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ cryptic message signals fears for Lakers turnaround

The Los Angeles Lakers struggle to rebound the basketball, but they have somewhat rebounded from early-season rough patches on a few occasions. LeBron James isn’t sure they can do it again. For one half, the Lakers’ Christmas Day matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was a merry affair for Darvin Ham’s team. Their […] The post LeBron James’ cryptic message signals fears for Lakers turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG

Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Trey Murphy III hilarious reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing game-tying 3

The New Orleans Pelicans have managed to win two straight games without Zion Williamson while he was in health and safety protocols. Williamson is due back on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, but the Pelicans depth has shown in these two wins. In the second of those two wins on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pelicans barely managed to escape with a victory after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misfired on the potential game-tying three-point shot. It was Pelicans second-year wing Trey Murphy III who inadvertently set Gilgeous-Alexander up for the shot when instead of securing the rebound, he batted out the ball to the perimeter and right into Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands. After the game, he breathed a sigh of relief as the shot did not fall as per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s utter dominance over Giannis, Bucks solidifies MVP bid

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were not in a giving mood on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks in their confrontation at TD Garden. The Celtics blew out the Bucks 139-118, and Tatum got the best of Giannis Antetokounmpo by outscoring him 41-27. Looking like an MVP @jaytatum0 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QTv9jgTYGJ — Celtics on NBC […] The post Jayson Tatum’s utter dominance over Giannis, Bucks solidifies MVP bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy