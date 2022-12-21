Read full article on original website
Related
boropark24.com
National Grid Issues Urgent Request to Residents to Reduce Natural Gas Usage
As a result of the present extreme temperatures resulting in increased energy demand and unexpected interstate pipeline disruptions, National Grid has requested assistance from Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island residents to prevent potential natural gas outages by reducing their consumption until this evening. National Grid claims that owners...
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
How to get around in NYC amid floodwaters, heavy rain, winds and a looming arctic freeze
Flooding near the Hoboken Terminal servicing NJ Transit. Inclement weather in the tristate area has resulted in holiday travel disruptions. It’s shaping up to be a chaotic day in New York City before the holiday weekend commute. Here’s what you need to know. [ more › ]
NY jobs: Apprentices for stationary engineers wanted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Operating Engineers, Local Union #30 will conduct a 12-day recruitment for 25 stationary engineer apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced. The recruitments days are Jan. 23 through Feb. 3. You can obtain applications at the...
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
Man struck and killed in Yonkers amid winter storm: officials
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck while crossing the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers as heavy rain blanketed the New York area early Friday, officials said. The pedestrian, who was only publicly identified as a man in his 40s pending notification of his family, was crossing the southbound lane of the […]
Driving In New York With Your Hazard Lights On, Legal or Illegal?
Whether you have lived in New York State your entire life or you have lived through at least one winter here, you know we are going to get snow storms. As a matter of fact, by all accounts, we are expected to see snow falling on and off right through the weekend.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY
The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
Thousands of NYC nurses threaten strike amid unsafe staffing and tripledemic
Members of the New York State Nurses Association rally adjacent to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Nov. 17, 2021 Nursing unions confirmed the strike vote on Thursday. The strike could involve some 17,000 nurses. [ more › ]
Travel Ban Now In Effect On NY Thruway For All Vehicles
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. The National Weather Service...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
Gov. Hochul: 'I'm sending in the National Guard'
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul called-in to WBEN late Friday to announce she is deploying the National Guard to the Buffalo area Saturday.
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
New Yorkers Need To Do This, It Could Save Your Life During The Blizzard
As we get ready for day number two of Blizzard conditions across New York there is one thing all homeowners or renters need to do. It could be life-saving. As the snow starts to build up against your home you need to make sure that the vents from your furnace are cleared. If they get covered by snow or plugged up it could turn deadly.
Comments / 1