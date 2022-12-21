ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
boropark24.com

National Grid Issues Urgent Request to Residents to Reduce Natural Gas Usage

As a result of the present extreme temperatures resulting in increased energy demand and unexpected interstate pipeline disruptions, National Grid has requested assistance from Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island residents to prevent potential natural gas outages by reducing their consumption until this evening. National Grid claims that owners...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HuntingtonNow

Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Man struck and killed in Yonkers amid winter storm: officials

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck while crossing the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers as heavy rain blanketed the New York area early Friday, officials said. The pedestrian, who was only publicly identified as a man in his 40s pending notification of his family, was crossing the southbound lane of the […]
YONKERS, NY
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy