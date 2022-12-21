Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer joined the "The Mully and Haugh Show" on 670 The Score on Thursday morning and touched on the recovery of starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. A shoulder injury ended Hendricks' season in July and Hoyer is expecting Hendricks to return during the 2023 season but the overall outlook remains uncertain. That would be why there was some surprise to see Jon Heyman of the New York Post report that Hendricks has been made available on the trade block by the Cubs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO