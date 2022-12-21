Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge
Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
Yankees’ Clay Holmes trade just became even bigger disaster for Pirates
Even if Clay Holmes is never a sub-0.50 ERA guy ever again for the New York Yankees, that spectacular half-season of saves has already been banked, and the All-Star will be returning to the Bronx in 2023 and 2024 to chase a championship. The same cannot be said of the...
Chicago Cubs: Assessing the left-handed power production
It was a bit of a bummer for some Chicago Cubs fans to hear that free agent outfielder Michael Conforto was heading to the San Francisco Giants on Friday morning. Conforto, while risky with missing last year due to shoulder issues, seemed like an ideal fit to give the Cubs a lefty power bat. As it stands, the Cubs are very heavily right-handed in their lineup.
Chris Sale could be trade chip for Boston Red Sox
In theory, Chris Sale’s value would not be lower. His inability to remain healthy, coupled with the $55 million that he is due over the next two years, would seemingly make him the type of player that other teams would avoid. That may not be the case. According to...
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing
Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
Chicago Cubs News: Passing on Mike Moustakas, Ian Happ, and more
The Chicago Cubs' National League Central Rival, Cincinnati Reds, made several moves on Thursday as the team designated veteran infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment ahead of a pair of free-agent signings. The Reds signed catcher Curt Casali and veteran first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers. After the signings of Casali and Myers,...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kyle Hendricks on the trade block
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer joined the "The Mully and Haugh Show" on 670 The Score on Thursday morning and touched on the recovery of starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. A shoulder injury ended Hendricks' season in July and Hoyer is expecting Hendricks to return during the 2023 season but the overall outlook remains uncertain. That would be why there was some surprise to see Jon Heyman of the New York Post report that Hendricks has been made available on the trade block by the Cubs.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0