Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge

Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
Chicago Cubs: Assessing the left-handed power production

It was a bit of a bummer for some Chicago Cubs fans to hear that free agent outfielder Michael Conforto was heading to the San Francisco Giants on Friday morning. Conforto, while risky with missing last year due to shoulder issues, seemed like an ideal fit to give the Cubs a lefty power bat. As it stands, the Cubs are very heavily right-handed in their lineup.
Chris Sale could be trade chip for Boston Red Sox

In theory, Chris Sale’s value would not be lower. His inability to remain healthy, coupled with the $55 million that he is due over the next two years, would seemingly make him the type of player that other teams would avoid. That may not be the case. According to...
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing

Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
Chicago Cubs News: Passing on Mike Moustakas, Ian Happ, and more

The Chicago Cubs' National League Central Rival, Cincinnati Reds, made several moves on Thursday as the team designated veteran infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment ahead of a pair of free-agent signings. The Reds signed catcher Curt Casali and veteran first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers. After the signings of Casali and Myers,...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kyle Hendricks on the trade block

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer joined the "The Mully and Haugh Show" on 670 The Score on Thursday morning and touched on the recovery of starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. A shoulder injury ended Hendricks' season in July and Hoyer is expecting Hendricks to return during the 2023 season but the overall outlook remains uncertain. That would be why there was some surprise to see Jon Heyman of the New York Post report that Hendricks has been made available on the trade block by the Cubs.
