mandy conley
4d ago

or how about writing letters to #Marc Fogel? the marine doesn't deserve it. on top of that no one should of been released for the merchant of death.

William Simmons
3d ago

unfortunately for Paul Whelan along with little mentioned American teacher also their suffering with marijuana charges too!further,both there longer than her we already used our only trade option out...to get only her or him home???now we have nothing to get them home!thanks joe,they might not never come home now especially after JOES recent patriot missle system going to Ukraine that pissed off Putin more than ever!but she's all happy to be back in the america she kicked to the curb!the worse country in the world!except for all others

David Humphrey
4d ago

should have been the second thing to hear from her. First is the humane response of thanks then concerned about Paul and other Americans in prison in Russia

Vibe

Brittney Griner Facing Homophobia, Racism In Russian Penal Colony

Brittney Griner will face inhumane conditions at the Russian penal colony where she was recently transferred.  The Nation reports that, while the public isn’t sure where she has been moved, it is likely that the WNBA star was transferred to the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor CampBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects Appeal IK-2 is commonly referred to as the “land of prisons,” with the freezing, swampy area of “roughly two dozen massive jails” located 250 miles southeast of Moscow. Conditions at the penal...
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
TODAY.com

Brittney Griner’s first moments of freedom: See new photos

New photos and details have emerged about Brittney Griner’s first moments of freedom after her release from Russian custody. Meanwhile, some Republicans are voicing their criticism over freeing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, saying it jeopardizes national security. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports for TODAY.Dec. 12, 2022.
New York Post

Russian ex-spy Maria Butina mocks Brittney Griner prisoner swap

Maria Butina, the gun-loving, Russian ex-spy-turned-politician, couldn’t contain her glee Thursday over the White House deal to swap notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner. “The fact that Russia pushed through the exchange of Bout, whom America fundamentally did not want to give away for many years, right now means that, like in The Godfather, we ‘made them an offer that cannot be refused,'” Butina opined on the Telegram messaging app Thursday. “This is a position of strength, comrades,” she added. Butina, a former student at American University, is best known for attempting to infiltrate prominent conservative groups, including...
TheDailyBeast

‘SNL’ Breaks Down Why Brittney Griner Deal Was Actually a ‘Great Trade’

“Well, it was shaping up to be a good week for Joe Biden. He got Brittney Griner back, he kept marriage gay, and he’s only got 14 more sleeps till Santa,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s latest edition of “Weekend Update.” But just when Biden “thought he had it all under control,” he added, “Kyrsten Sinema was like, ‘Hold my wig.’”Noting that this week saw the Arizona senator’s defection from the Democratic Party just days after the Democrats secured a 51-seat majority, Jost joked, “Explains Sinema, ‘Pay attention to me.’”From there, Jost moved on to...
ARIZONA STATE
People

People

