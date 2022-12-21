or how about writing letters to #Marc Fogel? the marine doesn't deserve it. on top of that no one should of been released for the merchant of death.
unfortunately for Paul Whelan along with little mentioned American teacher also their suffering with marijuana charges too!further,both there longer than her we already used our only trade option out...to get only her or him home???now we have nothing to get them home!thanks joe,they might not never come home now especially after JOES recent patriot missle system going to Ukraine that pissed off Putin more than ever!but she's all happy to be back in the america she kicked to the curb!the worse country in the world!except for all others
should have been the second thing to hear from her. First is the humane response of thanks then concerned about Paul and other Americans in prison in Russia
