Pittsburgh, PA

ESPN

'Outstanding' Mayfield orchestrates Rams' dominant victory

Thrilled that the Rams were able 'to play a complete game,' Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield orchestrated a dominant 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, his second victory in three starts for his new club.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces Week 17 flex game to 'Sunday Night Football'

The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17. The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has... The post NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD

