Zeppelin the dog vanished 14 months ago from Sacramento and ended up in Kansas. He’s headed home in time for the holidays

Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire
SACRAMENTO — Crews extinguished a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., burned in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews worked the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.Additionally, both homes directly neighboring the one that caught fire sustained minor cosmetic damages.
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
California Dog That Went Missing in 2021 Found in Kansas Pasture After 1,700-Mile Journey
It was likely a very amazing journey for one California German Shepherd mix that wandered away from home last year, ending up thousands of miles away in Kansas months later. However, how he got there while staying safe remains an absolute mystery. The Lost Dog Was Found In A Kansas...
Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
Man killed in crash on Highway 152 early Saturday morning, CHP says
GILROY, Calif. — A man from Southern California was killed in a crash on Highway 152 early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened at 5:55 a.m. Saturday near Lovers Lane. According to the highway patrol, a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood was driving a Toyota...
Multi-state murder case: Man accused of killing CHP captain's husband extradited to Kentucky
The death of a California Highway Patrol captain, her husband's killing and an arrest for murder has prompted investigators across the country to find an answer as to how they all might be connected. Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, Kentucky and Sacramento are trying to piece together the web of...
Thomas O'Donnell, suspect in killing of CHP captain's husband, extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).SACRAMENTO — The suspected killer of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband has been released from Sacramento County jail and extradited to the Kentucky county where the killing happened.Thomas Francis O'Donnell, 60, was released from the custody of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday, authorities confirmed.O'Donnell, of Napa, is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. He was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on December 8 and faces a murder charge in connection to Michael's death.Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death. Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide.
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
Video: Large fire tears through Victorian-style home near Fremont Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Victorian-style residential home on 15th and Q streets, near Fremont Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Q Street Thursday night. "Crews arrived and found heavy fire from the attic,"...
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
(KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30. The police department said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city of Rancho Cordova from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for […]
Two dogs dead, one person in critical condition in North Highlands house fire
(KTXL) — A house fire that occurred early Sunday morning left one person in critical condition, two dogs dead and six people displaced from their homes, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to the fire department, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning crews arrived on the scene of a fire in a North Highlands […]
One dead after trailer catches fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a smaller trailer caught fire in the Santa Cruz mountains. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, the fire started a little after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning on Lost Valley Road. Cal Fire reported that firefighters from...
Increasing numbers of monarch butterflies spotted in California
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been counted at overwintering sites in California, according to the Xerces Society's Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. The conservation organization says this number of monarch butterflies hasn't been seen since the fall of 2000. In 2020, only about 2,000 butterflies...
