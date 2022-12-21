BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major winter storm could make a mess of the holiday travel season this week with impacts for the entire Great Lakes region including all of WNY. On Wednesday, a wave of energy moving in over the Rocky Mountains will quickly organize into a low pressure system, eventually a winter storm. This low pressure will be strongest this area has seen in a long time. As it heads from Colorado to the Great Lakes, it'll have the opportunity to rapidly intensity Thursday and it brings blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow, gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures across the Upper Midwest and central Plains. Travel by air and road will greatly be impacted, potentially even dangerous at times.

