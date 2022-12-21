Read full article on original website
Related
State sets date for 1st legal marijuana sale, files motion to get CAURD licensing in WNY rolling
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Office of Cannabis Management has set a date for when the first legal sale of adult-use marijuana will take place, just within their end-of-year deadline. During a meeting of the state's cannabis control board Wednesday, Executive Director Chris Alexander said the sale will take...
New York State legislators pass bill making them nation's best-paid
ALBANY, N.Y. — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators returned to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation’s best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary...
Bill would give New York the nation's best-paid legislature
ALBANY, N.Y. — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to return to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a...
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
Gas tax relief in WNY, across the state could end in the new year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Currently there are conversations happening in Albany that could affect New Yorkers in less than two weeks. As gas prices continue to fall across the U.S. and here in New York, state lawmakers have to move quickly to decide what to do with gas tax relief.
New York state passes bill banning the sale of animal-tested cosmetics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York is now the 10th state to ban the sales of cosmetics being tested on animals. Governor Kathy Hochul signed The New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act last week. This bill will forbid the sale of cosmetics being tested on animals, and require manufacturers to use...
Tens of thousands of customers without power across Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tens of thousands of customers remain without power as high winds and heavy snow continue to pound Western New York. As of 9:00 a.m. Sunday, more than 26,000 National Grid customers are still without power in Western New York, with the highest outages in Erie County (26,000), and Niagara County (2,227).
National Guard deployed to WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Guard has arrived in Western New York to help with the emergency response to the historic storm hitting Western New York. On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 50 National Guard soldiers were sent Friday evening to Buffalo and the surrounding areas that have been hammered by the blizzard.
First responders urge Western New Yorkers to stay home after seeing dozens stranded
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The once-in-a-generation storm wreaked havoc on Western New York, causing 10-foot waves and 80 mph hurricane-like wind gusts. The blasting and blanketing conditions — despite region-wide driving bans — left dozens stranded for hours and unleashed chaos on first responders. “Unnecessary travel from people...
State moves along concept for Kensington tunnel topped with green space for further review
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation unveiled the concept for the Kensington Expressway project that it plans to move forward through the remaining stages of a federal review. The concept includes a six-lane nearly 4,600-foot-long tunnel stretching from Dodge to Sidney Streets that would be...
WNY grocery stores brace for winter storm, holiday rush
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New Yorkers race to get those last-minute items ahead of what experts are calling “a storm of the generation” and the holiday, shoppers are flooding the grocery stores with lines spanning halfway down the aisles. “You're trying to find cases of water,”...
What to do if your power goes out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New York will be slammed by a winter storm. As a result from the high forecasted winds and flash freezing, many residents could be faced with power outages. People should be prepared for that possibility. "In addition to the snow we are...
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner of Sunday's the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 18 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $31,594.50 and was purchased at EZ Mart at 4535 Broadway in Depew. The five winning numbers for the...
Powerful winter storm to impact travel plans locally and nationally ahead of the holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major winter storm could make a mess of the holiday travel season this week with impacts for the entire Great Lakes region including all of WNY. On Wednesday, a wave of energy moving in over the Rocky Mountains will quickly organize into a low pressure system, eventually a winter storm. This low pressure will be strongest this area has seen in a long time. As it heads from Colorado to the Great Lakes, it'll have the opportunity to rapidly intensity Thursday and it brings blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow, gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures across the Upper Midwest and central Plains. Travel by air and road will greatly be impacted, potentially even dangerous at times.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0