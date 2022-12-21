ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Guard deployed to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Guard has arrived in Western New York to help with the emergency response to the historic storm hitting Western New York. On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 50 National Guard soldiers were sent Friday evening to Buffalo and the surrounding areas that have been hammered by the blizzard.
BUFFALO, NY
What to do if your power goes out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New York will be slammed by a winter storm. As a result from the high forecasted winds and flash freezing, many residents could be faced with power outages. People should be prepared for that possibility. "In addition to the snow we are...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner of Sunday's the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 18 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $31,594.50 and was purchased at EZ Mart at 4535 Broadway in Depew. The five winning numbers for the...
DEPEW, NY
Powerful winter storm to impact travel plans locally and nationally ahead of the holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major winter storm could make a mess of the holiday travel season this week with impacts for the entire Great Lakes region including all of WNY. On Wednesday, a wave of energy moving in over the Rocky Mountains will quickly organize into a low pressure system, eventually a winter storm. This low pressure will be strongest this area has seen in a long time. As it heads from Colorado to the Great Lakes, it'll have the opportunity to rapidly intensity Thursday and it brings blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow, gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures across the Upper Midwest and central Plains. Travel by air and road will greatly be impacted, potentially even dangerous at times.
COLORADO STATE
Buffalo, NY
