Don’t fall for the democrats welfare trap . You’ll never have anything and you’ll be taught to blame others. Go to school, work hard, love your family , leave your money to your kids, Vote Republican!
gas should not be going up ever everything is high enough with no higher pay the rich get richer while everyone else struggles it's a sad world
So natural gas price's and home heating oil has skyrocketed. Which Buffet and Company' like Chevron control.The gas prices has dropped. Diesel is still high. This is all about greed folk's. This is all about supply and demand. People are having to use more Natural gas, oil heat, and electricity. So of course these greety Munger's are raising prices. Biden Administration doe's not have control over Commodities and price's of good's. This would be nice if this was true. Bank's and the stock market have the control. Biden Administration could go before Senate and Congress and with executive order's price freeze everything to stop the greed. Now it's to late, this should have been done 8 month's ago. Now going into the new year and a new Senate majority. The struggles to pass any Bills in 2023 will start.
