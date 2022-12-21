Jessica Simpson Goes Punk in Miu Miu Combat Boots, Latex Leggings & Blue Faux-Fur Coat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — complete with a high fashion take on the ultimate punk-rock shoe.

In a reposted image on one of her fan pages on Instagram , the FN cover star was spotted in a fluffy blue faux-fur coat, layered over black latex leggings and what appeared to be frayed denim shorts.

Simpson complemented the outfit with an ombre orange knit beanie, an unlined black leather tote bag and a large statement necklace. Wide crystal-studded hoop earrings and rectangular emerald green sunglasses finished her outfit with vibrant pops of color.

When it came to shoes, Simpson elevated her outfit’s edge with a pair of bold combat-style boots by Miu Miu. The $2,200 knee-high pair featured black leather uppers with branded tongues, as well as thick laces, silver grommets and chunky chain accents. Her shoes were complete with buckled strap details and thick ridged soles, adding a rock star-worthy vibe to her look.

This isn’t Simpson’s only bold edgy fashion moment this season, either. Previously, the star also wore towering Versace platform boots with a leather blazer and illustration-printed DSquared2 skinny jeans to attend her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game in November.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

PHOTOS: Discover shoe styles from Simpson’s own wardrobe over the years in the gallery.