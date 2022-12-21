ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Pima County Attorney releases jail death investigation update

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Previous coverage in video in player above

Four months after 37-year-old inmate Wade Welch died in custody at the Pima County Jail, the Pima County Attorney's Office says it has "a report pending that will provide vital information about the incident before the Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) can conduct a complete review of the incident."

An update from Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said once they receive the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT)'s pending report, her team will review the information and decide how to proceed.

Conover's office said in a press release that though "PCAO still cannot discuss facts about the case...our intent is to keep people informed on the process."

Welch died in custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The PRCIT released a video after his death, showing corrections officers using multiple tasers on him.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

