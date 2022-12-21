Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign

Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign

The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top.

All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as two “The Bucket” bags in gray and black leather.

In particular, Moss’ hair has caught viral acclaim for its distinct similarities to the rose-pink locks she wore in the ’90s, at the height of her supermodel fame. At the time, she had dyed her hair the bright hue for one week to walk in Versace’s spring 1999 fashion show.

When it came to footwear, the supermodel strapped into a set of towering platform boots — also by Jacobs. Moss’ black leather pair featured thick soles with closed toes, as well as chunky 7-inch block heels. In fact, the style is one of Jacobs’ most sought-after shoe styles : the Kiki boot, a calf-high boot with numerous buckled front straps.

The goth-inspired footwear was seen on every model in the designer’s fall 2022 runway show, and vintage pairs have been seen on stars including Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande as well.

Moss’ reunion with Jacobs cements the pair’s long-standing friendship since the ’90s, when Moss walked in the designer’s first fashion shows — and his infamous Grunge collection for Perry Ellis. Since then, the pair have reunited for Jacobs’ solo, Heaven and Louis Vuitton fashion shows and campaigns over the years, with Moss regarded as his forever muse. The pair also virally attended the “Model as Muse” Met Gala in 2009. Moss’ 19-year-old daughter, Lila, has even become a Jacobs girl herself as well, walking in his fashion shows and becoming the face of the 2020s “Perfect” fragrance.

PHOTOS: Discover Kate Moss’ shoe style over the years in the gallery.