Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
Agricultural robot makes debut at Oklahoma State construction site
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nine students from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee recently had the opportunity to tour the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall construction site to learn about some of the technology, including the Hilti JAIBOT, used in building the new home for OSU Agriculture.
Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
Glenpool fire rescues cow from pond
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, Glenpool firefighters rescued a cow from an icy pond, the City of Glenpool said. The city said, ironically, the fire department was scheduled to do ice rescue training earlier that day but instead got to use the skills they would have practiced to safely remove the cow out of the pond.
Green Country residents, animals battle deep freeze
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "We’ve done a lot of three and four-car pileups. One car starts sliding and the rest of them follow him," said tow truck operator Kenny Webster, whose 12-hour shift of call after call, felt like an eternity. "It’s been miserable." Downtown at 8th...
60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
Sapulpa Christmas chute major success
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — With wreaths on the light poles, Broken Arrow's Rose District is sending out that holiday vibe. "We are out finishing up our Christmas shopping," said Dana Jones. Over at Arrows Flowers and Gifts, Patsy Terry has seen the downtown area undergo a massive transformation over...
LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
Holly Frontier refinery investigating after fire at west Tulsa plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you were out shopping Saturday, you might have seen black smoke in the sky. The Tulsa Fire Department says it was a fire at the Holly Refinery near West 31st Street and Southwest Boulevard. TFD said that its crews were not called to respond...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
Tulsa Zoo closed due to weather, open Christmas Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is closed Friday due to the cold weather. It will reopen Saturday but close again Sunday for Christmas.
Woman in serious condition after shooting at Mohawk Manor Apartments, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: A woman is in serious condition after being shot outside of her apartment while waiting for a ride, TPD said. The woman is in her late 20s, officers said. Officers said she was shot in her upper torso, but is expected to survive. The...
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
Muskogee Temple of HOPE church celebrates Christmas in PJ's
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Temple of HOPE church in Muskogee celebrated Christmas in the comfiest way possible, wearing pajamas. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman supported in full fashion and shared photos of the event. The Christmas service had breakfast, hot chocolate and family photos. The praise and worship service...
Circle Cinema to screen "Babylon" this week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema in Tulsa will be screening the new movie 'Babylon' until Thursday Dec. 29. The movie set in 1920s Los Angeles comes from Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle known for Whiplash and La La Land. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt star in the film. "A tale...
Tulsa churches hold Christmas Eve worship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several churches held Christmas Eve worship services Saturday, including First Church Tulsa. First Church Tulsa had carols, communion, and a children's live nativity service in the afternoon. "For us, this is really the centerpiece of the Christian faith that god has taken on the flesh...
NSU education majors give gift of reading to Broken Arrow elementary students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University at Broken Arrow students wrapped up another successful semester of providing hands-on reading education to local elementary students. This has furthered the university's long-standing tradition as a reading skills resource to surrounding communities. NSU says this year's fall semester was especially impactful...
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
Driver, passenger killed in Pottawatomie County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed two people died in a Pottawatomie County crash late Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 just before 10:30 p.m., a 69-year-old Seminole man was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado eastbound on State Highway 9. A 2021 Ford Ecosport driven by 68-year-old James...
