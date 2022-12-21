Read full article on original website
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone
Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
The Jewish Press
New York Gears Up for ‘Significant’ Winter Storm
New York is preparing its emergency response teams in advance of the second “significant” winter storm expect to hit the region this weekend with a polar vortex smackdown. Beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday, the storm is expected to create multiple hazards throughout the state. Heavy, rain, snow,...
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
HOLIDAY STORM: NYC area braces for blast of heavy rain, 60 mph gusts, extreme cold
A massive winter storm that the National Weather Service calls a “once in a generation type event” will hammer the New York City area with pounding rain and 60 mph wind gusts before an arctic blast causes temps to plunge.
National Weather Service issues NYC winter storm-related advisory
UPDATE: Track NYC winter storm: New National Weather Service maps show path >>. A wind advisory has already been issued for New York City and several other nearby counties as a massive winter storm prepares to blow into the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) posted the alert on Wednesday...
Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel
Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
pix11.com
Winter storm to slam NYC with rain, gusty wind, 20-degree temps
Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. Winter storm to slam NYC with rain, gusty wind, 20-degree …. Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before...
NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
informnny.com
Staten Island Ferry engine fire prompts passenger evacuation
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from Manhattan after the vessel’s engine room caught fire and billowed smoke over the upper New York Bay, authorities said Friday. Five people were injured in Thursday’s blaze, with...
NYC Office of Emergency Management lays out plan for hazardous weather
Multiple city agencies including the city’s transportation and sanitation departments all provided updates on their efforts while urging New Yorkers to take proper precautions for the weather.
STORM WATCH: Rain and wind to cause power outages, treacherous travel later this week
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says rain and wind is on the way Friday!
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
CBS News
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31
Minimum wage outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will increase to $14.20 beginning December 31.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
ABA Journal
Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm
An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
