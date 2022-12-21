ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone

Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
The Jewish Press

New York Gears Up for ‘Significant’ Winter Storm

New York is preparing its emergency response teams in advance of the second “significant” winter storm expect to hit the region this weekend with a polar vortex smackdown. Beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday, the storm is expected to create multiple hazards throughout the state. Heavy, rain, snow,...
CBS New York

Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel

Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
PIX11

NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
informnny.com

Staten Island Ferry engine fire prompts passenger evacuation

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from Manhattan after the vessel’s engine room caught fire and billowed smoke over the upper New York Bay, authorities said Friday. Five people were injured in Thursday’s blaze, with...
CBS News

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
WWLP

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
ABA Journal

Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm

An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino

The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
