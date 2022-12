The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours of operation for the holiday season. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 - CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Monday, Jan. 2 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET