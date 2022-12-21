Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Related
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Packers’ Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon dealt brutal injury updates vs. Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers were hit with a brutal injury update to a pair of key weapons in the first half against the Miami Dolphins. Kick return specialist Keisean Nixon has been ruled out for the game with a groin injury, via Lily Zhao. Additionally, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has been ruled out for the game. Watson is reportedly dealing with a hip injury, according to the team, who announced his status via Twitter.
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Mike McDaniel reacts to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ collapse vs. Packers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in good shape when they went up 20-10 on the Green Bay Packers in the first half on Christmas, with the Dolphins’ offense looking explosive. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completely melted down in the second half, throwing three consecutive interceptions to blow the game and suffer a crushing 26-20 loss.
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Baker Mayfield leads LA to historic Christmas Day feat vs Broncos not seen in NFL before
A few weeks ago, Baker Mayfield had no exact idea where he would land after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers. On Christmas Day, he found himself leading the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory against a team that had a quarterback with a whole lot safer financial outlook in the NFL.
Tua Tagovailoa explains 3 brutal interceptions vs. Packers
Tua Tagavailoa hardly rung in Christmas the way he and the Miami Dolphins wanted. The third-year signal-caller threw three pivotal interceptions in his team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, his last turnover coming as the Dolphins had the opportunity for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Tagavailoa detailed the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa explains 3 brutal interceptions vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Why Bills-Bengals saves Week 17 from being worst in NFL history
Normally, Week 17 of the NFL season features teams battling it out for the final playoff spots; but not this season. Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills, this year’s Week 17 is shaping up to be one of the worst in NFL history. The 11-4...
5 greatest Georgia football players of all time, ranked
Georgia football is one of the most storied and prestigious programs in all of college athletics. Many of the greatest players in college football history have played their home games in Athens, so many that it’s difficult to narrow it down to just five. That is, except for the player who definitively earned the top spot, Herschel Walker.
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams’ second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a longstanding bet between these good friends. “I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” Wagner said with a grin. “It was cool to do that. It was cool to pick him off as well on Christmas. I appreciate the presents.” Wagner’s holiday cheer was only part of a comprehensive thrashing delivered by the Super Bowl champions who haven’t given up on their lost season just yet.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Joe Burrow rocks incredible Christmas sweater ahead of Bengals-Patriots clash
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.
Josh Jacobs gets brutally honest after Raiders’ tough loss vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders led the Pittsburgh Steelers the entire game, until the 46 second mark in the fourth quarter. After the Raiders suffered their ninth loss of the season, in crushing fashion, Las Vegas’ running back Josh Jacobs shared his thoughts. And he certainly wasn’t happy. With...
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for. After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro […] The post Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones dirty hit on Eli Apple draws swift action from NFL
As the losses pile up for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, the frustration continues to boil over. Jones appeared to throw an illegal low block on Eli Apple while the Bengals defensive back was trying to clear a path for teammate Germaine Pratt, who was running to the end zone with a fumble […] The post Mac Jones dirty hit on Eli Apple draws swift action from NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals deal with scary plane emergency after beating Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are surging in the AFC right now. Their latest win against the New England Patriots was their seventh win in a row this season. After the game, all of the players headed home on the team plane to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately… that wasn’t the case. It was reported earlier today that the Bengals’ plane had to make an emergency landing after one of their engines died, per Mark Slaughter. Scary stuff.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0