Bob Marley’s children announce Red Rocks shows

DENVER ( KDVR ) — On one of the most appropriate days that it could fall upon, a concert from five children sired by the reggae legend Bob Marley will be held at Red Rocks.

On April 19-20, 2023, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison will host two Marley Brothers concerts that’ll include musical contributions from Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and Julian Marley as they perform classics from their father’s illustrious discography as well as some of their own originals.

In addition to the five members of the Marley family, fellow reggae icons including Sean Paul, Protoje, Steel Pulse, a Lee Scratch Perry Tribute featuring Mykal Rose and Subatomic Soundsystem will also fill the bill of what looks certain to be a pair of rather fitting 4/20 celebration.

The Marley Brothers Red Rock’s show ticketing information

(Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Presale tickets to these “holiday performances” go on sale Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.

If this announcement sparks up some interest in you, then be sure to move fast this week when tickets go on sale so you can slow it down in order to stir it up once you’re inside the Red Rocks of Morrison.

