Golden Knights faceoff: Will Vegas feast on Coyotes?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights need some confidence, and the Arizona Coyotes could be just the team to provide it.

Or the Knights could get their third straight loss on home ice.

A solid performance Monday night against the Buffalo Sabres didn’t translate to a win as Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had all the answers in a 41-save career performance, and now the Knights are staring at an 8-9 home ice record that is starting to become a problem.

But the Knights should have the advantage against the Coyotes, regardless of whether it’s home ice or on the road. Vegas won the only previous meeting this season, 4-1, and the Knights have an all-time record of 17-7-0 against the Coyotes.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the Knights need to learn some things from their recent problems in the second period. When the other team has scored, the Knights aren’t doing a good job getting back to their game quickly.

“We don’t get the puck deep — puck management. Some of it could be our exits, and that’s puck management. Some of it’s a mindset … we don’t have to tie the game in the next shift. We just have to get the game back in our favor,” Cassidy said.

“Just don’t compound mistakes.”

He said if everyone will do their job, they will get back on track. They won’t recapture the magic by chasing.

Cassidy wasn’t critical of his own players, but said the Knights need to start scoring more goals or stop giving the opponent easy opportunities. He said every opponent comes into T-Mobile looking for a big win with the Knights at the top of the Western Conference.

“That’s a little bit of the funks you go through,” Cassidy said.

Arizona Coyotes at Golden Knights

Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.

7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena. TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM Records : Coyotes 10-15-5; Golden Knights 22-11-1.

: Coyotes 10-15-5; Golden Knights 22-11-1. Notes: Jack Eichel won’t play against the Coyotes as the Knights continue to work through injuries. The Knights are banged up on defense. Arizona is 26th in the NHL in scoring, averaging 2.77 goals a game. The Coyotes allow 3.63 games per game, 28th in the league.

