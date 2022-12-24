Read full article on original website
What is a bomb cyclone?
A severe winter storm — named Winter Storm Elliott by The Weather Channel — is projected to intensify into a so-called bomb cyclone as it dumps extreme winter precipitation across the Midwest heading into the weekend. Bomb cyclones are hurricanes that form in winter through a process known as bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis, the meteorological…
Photos and Videos Show Aftermath of Deadly Arctic Bomb Cyclone Across U.S.
As the arctic blast swept through the country, millions of Americans faced deadly sub-freezing temperatures.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get in Mississippi
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
What is a bomb cyclone? Explaining the bombogenesis storm forecast
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - "Bomb Cyclone."Perhaps you have heard this term thrown around on the news over the last couple of days.Sounds like a made-up term to get people in a frenzy and catch some national headlines. I will say I am torn on the use of it in a news or weathercast. The term "bomb cyclone" actually is a LEGIT phrase, but I am not sure there is value in blasting it over the airwaves. If it is followed by a valid scientific description of what that means and how it will impact you,...
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the United States, but a bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold temperatures to millions across the country
An arctic blast is expected to move south from Canada, bringing life-threatening cold to parts of the U.S. and could disrupt holiday travel in some regions. NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman has the latest. Dec. 20, 2022.
46 dead as Arctic blast continues to wallop US
Winter Storm Elliott, which walloped most of the Midwest and eastern US over the weekend, continued to wreak havoc Monday, with freezing temperatures and heavy snow resulting in more than 40 deaths and delaying air travel. Cutting a wide swath from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, the storm had killed at least 46 people as of Monday morning, NBC reported. The brunt of the impact was felt in western New York, where Buffalo police confirmed 10 fatalities amid a “band of heavy snow.” Blizzard-related deaths were also reported in 11 other states, including Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky...
Arctic Blast Map Shows Texas Cities to Be Hit Hardest Amid Blackout Fears
Some areas in the state could see temperatures as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit right before Christmas.
America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more
A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
Here’s why the arctic blast will miss California, where Christmas may be warmer than usual
The Golden State is being spared the extreme winter weather conditions battering most of the U.S.
Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force
At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
Wyoming Highway Patrol compares winter storm to Antarctica as it responds to hundreds of calls
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a video showing the wintry weather conditions its troopers have been dealing with while responding to hundreds of calls during a winter storm.
Deadly blizzard leaves US in Christmas weekend deep freeze
A fearsome winter storm continued to pummel parts of the United States with blizzard conditions Saturday evening after powerful Arctic winds left over a million customers without power earlier in the day and caused Christmas travel nightmares. Late on Saturday, the National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions in the Great Lakes region caused by lake-effect snow would continue into Christmas Day, and that there would be "only slow moderation of temperatures into Monday".
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Montana blasted with minus 60 degree wind chill as winter storm moves south
Temperatures are plummeting across parts of the Midwest as frigid air moves south from Canada, threatening to disrupt travel ahead of the holiday season. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. Dec. 21, 2022.
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
